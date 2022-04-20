20th Century Music Concert Series No.7: Night Music

Sat 23 Apr 2021, 08 pm

Goethe Institut

56-58-60 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From Goethe Institut:

Welcome back to the 20th Century Music Concert Series, organized by Maestoso, Inspirito School of Music and Goethe Institut Hanoi. Continuing the momentum of the series in 2021, we will restart the series with Concert No.7 with the theme “Nachtmusik” (Night Music). The program is constructed in a sequence so that we can clearly feel the different perspectives of the composers on “the night”, a concept that is both romantic and poetic but also mysterious and even terrifying. Most of the compositions in the concert are going to be Vietnam premiere, with diverse, creative musical languages ​​and styles of pioneering composers such as George Crumb, Henry Cowell, etc. combined with familiar names like Maurice Ravel with his classic Gaspard de la nuit. The audience will also be guided through the program with the interpretation and explanation of pianist Luu Duc Anh through each work for better understanding of these musical styles and able to draw their own imaginations.

The concert featured musicians from Inspirito School of Music and guest artists. Performing musicians include: Tran Khanh Quang (Clarinet), Hazel Nguyen (Piano), Kyle Acuncius (Percussion), Duong Hong Thach (Piano), Yuki Urushihara (Trumpet), Nguyen Pham Minh Hoang (Piano) and Vo Minh Quang (Piano).

Ticket Price: 250.000 VND | Combo 3 tickets: 600.000 VND

Program

LEOŠ JANÁČEK (1854 – 1928)

“Good night” from “On an Overgrown Path”, Book 1 (1911)

Nguyễn Phạm Minh Hoàng (Piano)

LOWELL LIEBERMANN (*1961)

Nocturne No.3 Op.35 (1991)

Nguyễn Phạm Minh Hoàng (Piano)

LEO ORNSTEIN (1895 – 2002)

Nocturne for Clarinet & Piano S.600 (1952)

Trần Khánh Quang (Clarinet) & Hazel Nguyễn (Piano)

MAURICE RAVEL (1875 – 1937)

Gaspard de la nuit (1908)

Ondine

Le Gibet

Scarbo

Võ Minh Quang (Piano)

HENRI TOMASI (1901 – 1971)

Nocturne from Trumpet Concerto (1948)

Yuki Urushihara (Trumpet) & Hazel Nguyễn (Piano)

GEORGE CRUMB (1929 – 2022)

Eine Kleine Mitternacht Musik (2001)

Dương Hồng Thạch (Piano)

HENRY COWELL (1897 – 1965)

The Banshee (1925)

Kyle Acuncius (Percussion)

CASEY CANGELOSI (*1982)

Bad Touch (2013)

Kyle Acuncius (Percussion)

Musicians

Tran Khanh Quang (1983)

earned his Bachelor’s degree for clarinet at Vietnam National Academy of Music, Master degree at Temple University (USA) and Doctoral degree at North Texas University (USA). During his study, he has worked with well-known musicians such as John Scott, Kimberly Cole Luevano, Paul Demers, Ricardo Morales, Greg Raden, Vu Dinh Thach. He has performed at multiple music festivals with domestic and US-American orchestras. Tran Khanh Quang serves now as lecturer at the Vietnam National Academy of Music and is also an artist of the acclaimed wind brand Buffet Crampon and Vandoren Paris.

Hazel Nguyen (1993)

full name is Nguyen Ngoc Tra My. She was awarded a full-ride scholarship by the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in 2012 and graduated with Distinction in Piano and Orchestra Conducting. After that, Hazel graduated with a Master’s degree in Piano Performance from the Royal Academy of Music.

Before returning to Vietnam in early 2022, Hazel used to hold the role of Associate Dean at Rossall School (UK) and Dean of Piano Department at Ripley St Thomas School. She also participated in performing activities and served as a judge for many national as well as international music competitions.

Moreover, Hazel is also one of the youngest members of the British Royal Music Examination Board ABRSM. Over the years, Hazel has been awarded the prestigious Pianist of the Year award in Worthing. At the Brighton Springboard Music Festival, she won first prize in three different categories, as well as First prize in the Concerto competition. In Glasgow, Hazel won the Jock Holden Memorial Trophy for Best Mozart Player. She was also the winner of the Glasgow Rising Star competition. Hazel also won the Roseanne Archibald Award for Most Promising Artist at the Blackburn Music Festival.

Kyle Acuncius (1986)

holds Percussion Performance degrees from the Interlochen Arts Academy, the Eastman School of Music (B.M.), Indiana University (M.M.) and two degrees from the University of Michigan (M.M.-Chamber Music & Specialist in Music). Kyle is currently the Principal Timpanist of the Sun Symphony Orchestra, Hanoi. Prior to his appointment in Vietnam, he held the position of Principal Timpanist of the Thailand Philharmonic Orchestra and served as instructor and coordinator of the percussion program at Mahidol University’s College of Music in Bangkok. Kyle is also a proud endorser of Zildjian Cymbals, Black Swamp Percussion and JG Percussion.

Duong Hong Thach (1990)

studied Intermediate level and Bachelor in Piano performing at Vietnam National Academy of Music with teacher Nguyen Huy Phuong. In 2015, after earning a Bachelor degree in Vietnam, he continued to study his Master’s degree in Piano performing at Gnesin Academy of Music, Russia and graduated in 2018. Thach has participated in various piano masterclasses with well-known musicians and professors such as Prof.Tran Thu Ha (Vietnam), Prof. Fumiko Eguchi (Japan), Prof. Boris Kraljevic (Serbia)… After returning to Vietnam, he became a teacher at the Piano department, Vietnam National Academy of Music.

Yukii Urushihara (1990)

graduated from Trumpet University and Graduate School in Rostock Conc theorem academy, Germany. He has performed in many orchestras such as Tokyo Junior Philharmonic Orchestra, Asian Youth Orchestra, Staatsoper Berlin, Orchestra Akademie of Norddeutsche Philharmonie Rostock. He currently works at the Sun Symphony Orchestra and teaches Trumpet and Ensemble at the Inspirito School of Music. He is also a founding member of Hanoi Brass Community, the first brass ensemble and community in Vietnam.

Nguyen Pham Minh Hoang (1997)

graduated Intermediate level of Piano performance at Vietnam National Academy of Music under the guidance of Nguyen Minh Anh. He continued to pursue his study in Hungary and earned his Bachelor of Piano performance in 2021 at Franz Liszt Academy of Music, Budapest, Hungary under the guidance of Professors Gulyás István, Jandó Jenő, Monostori Gábor and Mali Emese.

Vo Minh Quang (2006)

is currently a student of the Talent Class of the Vietnam National Academy of Music, led by the Dean of Piano Faculty, Dr. Dao Trong Tuyen. Vo Minh Quang was awarded a Certificate of Merit from the Prime Minister in March 2021, honored as ‘The New Face of Vietnam’ in 2020, ‘The Promising New Face in Culture and Arts of Vietnam’ in 2018 and 2019; ‘The Young Talented Face of Vietnam’ over the period of 2015 to 2020…

During his studies, Minh Quang has won nearly 30 First Prizes and Special Prizes at domestic and international music competitions, awarded many scholarships such as: Toyota Scholarship 2016-2021, Dang Thai Son scholarship, Piano course scholarship in Hungary summer 2018…, 3 Diplomas of Excellence (DPL – Canada; TCL – Trinity – UK and LMuSa – AMEB – Australia). He also participated in many solo performances as well as performances with the Klpac Orchestra – Kuala Lumpur-Malaysia, Hanoi Chamber Orchestra.

