Sun 24 Apr 2022, 08 pm

Manzi Art Space

14 Phan Huy Ích, Hà Nội

Registration link

From Manzi:

Goethe Institut & Manzi are pleased to present a special concert by Hanoi Brass Community entitled ‘Brass Promenade’ this April

Adopting the promenade style with inspiration from the brilliant English composer Gustav Holst (1874 – 1934) who was also a keen walker (his walking route named in his honor – Gustav Holst way – continues to be followed until now as a famous trail of UK), Brass Promenade is a concert consisted of three parts, each will be performed at a different venue of manzi. Departing from the cafe space at no.14 Phan Huy Ích, the audience then walk with us to the exhibition room at no.2 ngõ Hàng Bún and finally go upstairs to the rooftop above the exhibition space.

Using the three movements of Gustav Holst’s Suite No. 1 as a recurring theme of three locations, Brass Promenade features a diverse mix of repertoire ranging from Italian baroque, Russian romanticism, to the 20th century fanfares and operas, finished with new arrangements of contemporary works including some Vietnamese favorite melodies.

Indulging in a unique blend of experience: listening, walking, climbing the stairs, the audience will discover a new face of brass music, far away from the clique identity associated with the symphony orchestra. This performance by Hanoi Brass Community will amaze us with unexpected transformations and interesting interactions with spaces by exploring various acoustics from a chamber room of an old French villa to a rough terrace resembling a contemporary artist’s studio, from indoors to outdoors, on the ground then up in the high-rise.

This event is part of manzi’s art programme supported by Goethe Institut.

Follow updates on event’s page.