Easter Concert 2022 – Handel’s Messiah

Sun 17 Apr 2022, 08:30 pm – 09:45 pm

Cua Bac Catholic Church

56 Phan Dinh Phung, Hanoi

From the organizer:

After more than a year, Hanoi Voice Choir will return to the iconic Cua Bac church, the venue which has hosted numerous events from us such as The Armed Man: a Mass for Peace and our annual Christmas Concerts.

With the world going through much challenge and violence, it would be an even more meaningful concert for us.

We would like to invite you, our faithful audience to Cua Bac church and pray for Peace for humanity at Easter Concert 2022 – we will perform multiple awe-inspiring chapters in the staple choral work “Messiah” by Handel, as well as some other mediating music to sing praise to God on this year Easter Sunday, 17 April 2021.

Save the date and we are looking forward to you presence.

Follow updates on event’s page.