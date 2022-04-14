Exhibition “Be Here & Listen”

Opening: Sun 17 Apr 2022, 05 pm – 09 pm

Exhibition: 17 Apr – 16 May 2022, 09 am – 08 pm

Workshop: Tues 19 Apr 2022, 05 pm – 09 pm

AZ Gallery

25 Bis, Nguyễn Bỉnh Khiêm, D.1, HCMC

From the organizer:

“Be Here & Listen” – Solo Exhibition

A journey of initiating, soaring, contemplating, home-coming and untethering

Painter Philippe Landry (November 17th, 1958 – France)

– 1985 Graduated from Universitee de Lille (Major in Literature)

– 2005 Graduated from L’ecole du Louvre de Paris

Exhibition:

– 2022 “Be here and listen” AZ Gallery, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

A journey of initiating, soaring, contemplating, home-coming and untethering.

– 2012 “Voir et et et etre vue” Lille, France. Mixed materials.

Renowned for his newspaper illustrations, Philippe Landry explored the interaction between painting, photography and poetry while focusing on the journey between the stability and the movement of matter, as well as the permanence or eternity of light and the contrast.

– 2011 “Festival des trois mondes” Lille, France.

The exhibition used mixed materials experimenting with music. 15 acrylic and 10 art-media paintings were on display and sold. The works of this exhibition are currently being kept for collection in France, Belgium and Canada.

– 1989 – 1991 Galerie Berty – Paris, France.

3 one-month solo exhibitions

3 group exhibitions with collectives of independent artists

In 1989, the software available for creating digital art was emerging and improving. Philippe’s artworks during this time reflected his perception of the world and nature. Philippe’s work at the time contained a mix of traditional and digital paintings. The formation of his style was clear and precise. The expression of his art works looked authentic, vivid and powerful. Philippe was one of the most talented pioneers and digital artists in Paris at that time.

Follow updates on event’s page.