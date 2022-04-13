Film Screening: The Portrait – An Interpretation of Antigone

Fri 15 Apr 2022, 07:30 pm

Goethe Institut

56-58-60 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From Goethe Institut:

Bức Chân Dung (The Portrait) is a theater project initiated by Director Lê An, inspired by Act I of the classic Greek play ANTIGONE by Sophocles.

The Portrait is the only contribution from Saigon to the ANTIGONE SAISON. The play subtly transfers the Greek tragedy to Saigon, delivering an unforgettable theatrical experience from the spirit of Saigon.

Set in Saigon in the early 1970s, The Portrait chronicles the journey of the protagonist An, a journalist, dealing with her family’s tragedy. An tries to overturn the decree prohibiting the burial of the enemy’s corpse in order to bury her brother. An therefore has to deal with her father (Mr. Dac) and younger sister (Nhi).

The viewer accompanies An on her way. The play also invites the visitor to think about your own history and to find answers to the question of your own identity.

By screening the recorded play, Saigon Theatreland hopes that the Hanoi audiences can fully enjoy the play with high-quality sound and images.

Artists

Director: Lê An (1990)

Lê An graduated from Ho Chi Minh City University of Theatre and Cinema, majored in theatre directing. She participated in training courses of Shang Hai Theatre Academy, SBS Korea Academy, Racoco Productions and LifeArt.

Lê An established and is currently managing the Little Nest art company and Saigon Theatreland theatre complex. She used to teach acting courses at Ho Chi Minh City Drama Theatre, TVM Academy and Ho Chi Minh College of Culture and Arts.

In 2021, she initiated and directed well-received Sơn Ca project – Performance and Community conversation.

Assistant Director: Phượng Uyên

She has a degree in theater directing from Ho Chi Minh City College of Culture and Arts. She is a stage manager at LA LUNE PRODUCTION: A O Show, The Mist. She teaches in theater group Cai chuong nho (City Children’s House), Steiner Green Field School, Vietnam Finland International School, Wowart and performance techniques at Cai To Nho.

Playwright: Nguyễn Phát (1993)

is an M.A. graduated with distinction in narratology at the University of Tübingen, Germany. He used to teach Film History at the University of Social Sciences and Humanities, VNU, Ho Chi Minh City. He is a playwright, a screenwriter, and a novelist. The best known work is Tam and the Empress, which has been performed many times at the Saigon Opera House, HCMC. Currently, Nguyen Phat is a full-time screenwriter at Anh Teu Studio; a lecturer at the Faculty of Design and Art, Hoa Sen University; and a visiting lecturer in Theater at University of Technology, VNU, Ho Chi Minh City.

Producer: Nguyễn Thanh Phương (1998)

Thanh Phương is a content creator and producer from Saigon. He produced some well-received art projects, such as: SƠN CA – Kịch nói và đối thoại cộng đồng, Cùng Cộng Đồng Kể Chuyện Cải Lương, Se Sẽ Chứ – Hoa Sen University, Glamour Night – Eugenie Grandet, Nón Lá Xa Nhớ,…

Scenographer: Kim B

She has been working as a set designer since 1987 and as a freelancer designer for theater such as Phu Nhuan, IDECAF; Tran Huu Trang, Hoang Thai Thanh, 5B Vo Van Tan

She is also lecturer in journalism/ graphic design and a lecturer for the FOJO- Project funded by Sweden.

Stylist: Cheung Bảo Khánh

She is a trained interior design and was visual artist, set designer, production consultant, creative director, art director for theater and music video.

In addition, she is also known as a singer.

Music: Humm Band

Tăng Ngọc Châu Nhi – Vocal / Guitarist

Lâm Nhật Minh – Pianist

Lý Trí An – Cellist

Nguyễn Thụy Khánh Du – Violinist

Đỗ Thiên Phúc – Violinist

Stage constructor:

Đỗ Bá Tỷ

Props master:

Định Hoàng

Wardrobe:

Duy Anh Đỗ Lê

Xuân Nguyên

Sound effect:

Nhật Hào

M.U.A:

Cao Hùng Sơn

Guest Speakers:

Giang Lê

Thuận Huỳnh

Marketing-Communications:

Minh Thư Hoàng

Quỳnh

Đỗ Anh

Quỳnh Như

Trúc Lê

Kiều Giang

Transcript:

Uông Từ Thuý

Production Assistant:

Khánh Trang

Phạm Lê

Photographer:

Quang Minh Đỗ

Assistant Director:

Phượng Uyên

Khánh Vân

