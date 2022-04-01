The Outlandish Landscape

01 – 07 Apr 2022, 10 am – 04 pm

Hey Storm

Alley 11 Khe Sanh, Ward 10, Da Lat city, Lam Dong province

Follow the map here

From the organizer:

Heritage Space and Month of Arts Practice (MAP) are pleased to introduce a special showcase featuring selected works from the project over the years. This is a side event of Nổ Cái Bùm / Da Lat Mong Mo 2022 – the artist-run festival that’s operated by art community in the first week of April at Da Lat, Vietnam.

Selected and exhibited works include:

– Santiago Reyes, Kissing the Landscape, 2016, object and video installation.

– Sơn PT, 2017, Moving house, video installation.

– Lê Xuân Tiến, Open the Door between the bedroom and the balcony, 2018, video installation.

– Quỳnh Đông, In the Banana trees, 2019, video.

– Masahiro Wada, Untitled, 2020, video.

Introduction of showcase:

Month of Arts Practice (MAP) is a long-term project of Heritage Space since 2015 until now. It has been going through many social and artistic contexts, with the participation/ contribution of both international and local artists. Every year, MAP often a new theme that stretch the boundaries of comprehension in physical and mind. Artists’ practices, therefore, are often reflections from the outside and speculative, creating multiple layers of concepts in each work that piles up over the years.

Landscape is a big topic of MAP and is interpreted according to each season. Landscapes appear within the limits of perception (Unlimited Boundaries 2016), in the future perspectives (Beyond Destruction 2019), in negatives of reality (Utopia 2017), in the seen and unseen images (Visible & Invisible 2018), invisible (Visible Invisible 2018), in obsession from the external environment to human psychology (BLUE Project 2020).

Da Lat is a landscape with many layers of perception coded by witnesses of the history in migration, settlement, nature, tourism. The landscape of Da Lat, therefore, is always moved by those perception prisms, as well as always fostered by new angle of view, so that people can never grasp and decipher its ultimate meaning.

The pieces of landscape featured in this showcase is not to decipher the meaning of the landscape, but to create a question/ discussion of perception about the place-city, in order to create more prisms for Da Lat. To abstract the realistic landscape.

Follow updates on event’s page.