Solo Exhibition “The Boundless Clouds” in Taiwan by Sculptor Vũ Bình Minh

01 Apr – 03 May 2022

Galerie Grand Siècle

105, Taiwan, Taipei City, Songshan District, Alley 51, Lane 12, Section 3, Bade Rd

Writen by Trà My:

Vũ Bình Minh is not an unfamiliar name in Vietnam’s sculpture scene in particular, and the Vietnamese contemporary art in general, with his dynamic works of plastic art about nature made from metal. In April 2022, Vũ Bình Minh will have his first solo exhibition in Taiwan by Galerie Grand Siècle. He is also the only representative of Galerie Grand Siècle to participate in Art Solo 2022, the largest and most prestigious solo art fair in Taipei.

Born in 1985 in Bắc Ninh, sculptor Vũ Bình Minh is part of a family whose generations have been practising plastic arts. He has a graduate degree in Sculpture from Vietnam University of Fine Arts. He is a representative for Vietnam’s sculpture art whose works have been selected for prestigious art events in the country and abroad, such as: “Art In The Forest” of Flamingo Contemporary Art Museum, Vietnam (2017), the “3rd International Desert Sculpture Symposium Minqin”, China (2020), “5th Lih Pao International Sculpture Award”, Taiwan (2021), among others.

Vũ Bình Minh’s works express different shapes and emotions, evoking in the audience the diverse transformation of nature, as well as the turning of space and time in a turbulent life. Seizing the momentary zen and condensing it to a point in time where emotions last forever, Vũ Bình Minh brings the dance of rains and clouds, at times turbulent, at times gentle, into 12 sculptures in the exhibition “The Boundless Clouds”. The event takes place from April 1 until May 3, 2022 at Galerie Grand Siècle, one of the renowned galleries in Taipei focusing on contemporary art in Taiwan and in the region. Richard Chang, the director of Galerie Grand Siècle said: “I have been paying attention to Vietnamese artists’ work for the past few years. I have spent quite some time observing Vũ Bình Minh’s creative process, and Minh’s works bring me an incredible impression for his creative thinking, as well as the concepts and emotions that his art creates. That is why I proposed collaborating and bringing Minh’s works to ART SOLO 2022.”

In addition to the exhibition “The Boundless Clouds”, Vũ Bình Minh is also the only Vietnamese sculptor selected to participate in ART SOLO 2022 – a solo art fair taking place from April 15 to 17, 2022 in Taipei, Taiwan.

“I hope to introduce to the art audience and Taiwanese art collectors a new perspective on Vietnamese contemporary sculpture through my works at this exhibition The Boundless Clouds”

said artist Vũ Bình Minh.

ART SOLO 2022 gathers 65 artists and 40 galleries in Taiwan and abroad, introducing solo exhibitions of prominent artists in a single space, presenting in full the creative context of the artists and the curating techniques of the galleries. Through the platform of an art fair, galleries, artists and collectors can proceed to more in-depth exhibitions through connection, collaboration and dialogue.

About ART SOLO 2022

ART SOLO 2022 shall create a special exhibition format of solo art fair. ART SOLO emphasizes exquisite solo shows from artists, where the audience can explore the artist’s works and their creative process in depth, and provides accurate benchmarks for collection.

ART SOLO 2022 will not only put on display works from the new generation of artists, whose abundant youthful energy will pioneer contemporary art; but also gather the masters, senior artists, and core members of the art circle from a brand new perspective, with their diversity displaying various artistic outlooks. By continuing to cultivate the Asian and Taiwanese art markets, and through putting the most exquisite, high end artworks on display through richer, more diverse presentations, the ART SOLO 2022 will create the most stylistic of international art fest!