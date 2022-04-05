Triển lãm: Kính Vạn Hoa

12 Mar – 24 Apr 2022, 08 am – 05 pm

Museum of Hồ Chí Minh City

65 Lý Tự Trọng, Bến Nghé ward, D.1, HCMC

From the organizer:

Kính Vạn Hoa is a creative exhibition that showcases 23 talents of Design Studies from RMIT’s Capstone Studio 1 course. In hope of bringing Ho Chi Minh City’s communities closer together, Kính Vạn Hoa tries to tackle Ho Chi Minh City’s most persistent problems through multidimensional visualization from 3D animation to conceptual models.

In our collaboration with the Museum of Ho Chi Minh City, we strive to build long- term sustainable plans following guidelines from United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Kính Vạn Hoa promises to bring new innovative Museum experiences, a place where you rediscover Ho Chi Minh City and enjoy a greatly designed space in the heart of our city.

Follow updates on event’s page.