We Come Into Life – Film Screening & Discussion with Síu Phạm

Fri 22 Apr 2022, 07:30 pm

Manzi Exhibition

02 Ngõ Hàng Bún, Hà Nội



We Come Into Life tells the story of the precarious world that two young adults find themselves in following the sudden death of their parents. In an invisible consternation, sister and brother try to find a way to survive. They lose their innocence and come of age amidst an intense urban rhythm of sadness and wilderness. The film captures this special moment of the young characters, faced with a reality of contradiction and tragicomedy aplenty. A strange energy of those hailing from the new generation – unstable, stateless, yet full of life.

“The universe of the film is ever changing, floating, detouring. The dead invite themselves into the realm of the living, the living – like ghosts – turn to smoke, technology emerges as if out of the Middle Age, the natural cross paths with the hyper-modern. This cinematic style belongs to the family of constantly-shapeshifting works, operating on an indefinable level of artistic hierarchy.” (Nicolas Bézard, Filmexplorer, January 2021)

*The film is in Vietnamese with English subtitles. A Q&A session with director Siu Pham will be held after the screening.

Admission fee: 100,000 vnđ/seat (including one drink)

The screening is suitable to audience members of 18 or above

We Come Into Life, drama, 2019, 84′

Written & directed by: Síu Phạm

Cinematography: Jean-Luc Mello, Võ Thanh Tiền, Nguyễn Trung Kiên

Edited by: Julie Béziau, Linh DN

Music: Trần Kim Ngọc, Zach Sch, Lý Trang, Atomic Paracelze

Sound: Adèle Beaulieu, Yatoni Roy Canty, Jerome Vittoz, Arnaud Soulier, Hoàng Thu Thủy

Featuring the acting of: Nguyễn Phương Linh, Ngô Xuân An, Ngô Trà My, amongst others

About Síu Phạm

Síu Phạm was born in Hanoi. She studied at the University of Literature and Saigon University of Pedagogy, majoring in Philosophy. Moving to Switzerland more than 30 years ago, she studied art history, screenwriting at the Focal & Fonction Cinéma Suisse and film analysis at the University of Geneva. After graduating in theater and dance in Butoh, she worked in Geneva as a director of modern theater. With Jean-Luc Mello, Síu Phạm has made a number of films in Vietnam such as: Here… Or There? (2011), Homostratus (2013), On The Endless Road (2017) and We Come Into Life (2019). Homostratus and On The Endless Road respectively won the Unique Vision and Special Jury Prize for Poetry Cinema at the Queens World Film Festival held in the US in 2018.

