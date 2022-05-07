Art Exhibition | Fulbright Fun Run 2022 (with silent auction)

07 – 09 May, 09 am – 05 pm

Ground Floor Sandbox

105 Tôn Dật Tiên, Tân Phú Ward, District 7.

From the organizer:

Fulbright University’s students have independently explored modes of making that speak to their personal interests, contemporary anxieties, and innovative ways of thinking. From AI imaginings to fluorescent photographs and dreamlike canvases, the works displayed in this exhibition are as interdisciplinary and cutting edge as the young artists who created them.

The artists exhibited in this showcase are involved with two undergraduate student-run organizations – Blue Period & Fulbright Art Lab. All proceeds from the sale of work in this exhibition will directly assist student visual art organizations at Fulbright. We greatly appreciate your time and support.