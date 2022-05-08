Book Launch: Colours of Farewell

Wed 11 May 2022, 06 pm

“Colours of Farewell” is a collection of stories about depressing farewells, liberating farewells, about the success and failure of love, about trust and betrayal. They are stories from people in different phases of life, about their fears and their hopes. Schlink also talks about Stasi employees, how friendships are exploited and more. The stories lean toward melodrama while remaining easily accessible. Schlink’s language is calm and clear, needs no stylistic effects. The “Colours of Farewell” are literarily successful.

BERNHARD SCHLINK (*1944, BIELEFELD) – Author

was a Professor of Public Law and Philosophy of Law at the Humboldt University in Berlin. Schlink has published several novels. He achieved international fame with his bestseller “The Reader”. This novel was translated into Vietnamese in 2006. Since then, Schlink has had a Vietnamese readership for “The Woman on the Stairs” (2017), “Flights of Love” (2018), “Summer Lies” (2019) and this year “Colours of Farewell”.

LE QUANG (*1956, HANOI) – Translator

studied and worked in Germany from 1974 to 2001. He supports the Vietnamese German dialogue as an interpreter and beyond that he has translated over 40 books from German.

