Exhibition “The Loop”

Opening: Mon 30 May 2022, 05 pm

Exhibition: 30 May – 06 June 2022

Art Exhibition House 16 Ngô Quyền

16 Ngô Quyền, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Life is a journey of experience. Generations being a repetition of the start – the continuation – the end and then start over again. For each individual, this is the repetition of each moment in the series of long days of life. It is in those repeating days that the more people live, the more they experience, the more different they are, but also the easier it is to understand and empathize with everything around. From the simplest, most fragile things to the most complex, uncanny things. In that repetition, we only recognize the precious things when we grasp the “string” that connects them.

This Art exhibition with the theme of “The Loop” with evocative ideas, welcomes young artists to exchange and reciprocate personal artistic experiences. “Art is life”, So let people contemplate your life, and vice versa, open a small entrance from your emotional garden to the world around!

The exhibition is also an opportunity for young artists at home to change ideas, thereby contributing to set up development orientations for individual artists in particular and Vietnamese contemporary art in general.

About Young Artists – Vietnam Fine Arts Association

Young Artists – Vietnam Fine Arts Association was established in 1999, under and supported by Vietnam Fine Arts Association. With the aim to create a playground for professional exchange between young artists living and working in Vietnam, creating opportunities for artists to lean, bring their works closer to the public and art lovers.

Follow updates onevent’s page.