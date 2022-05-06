Film screening & talk with Phạm Ngọc Lân

13 May 2022, 07:30 pm

Manzi Art Space

14 Phan Huy Ich, Hanoi

From Manzi:

Synopsis:

1. The Story of ones (2012) <9m17s>

‘The Story of Ones’ gives a face and a sense of place to the unseen and offers a personal counterpoint to the officially sanctioned. Like entering a roomful of stories, the viewer steps into an unfamiliar space guided only by the sound of the Vietnamese state radio tuning in to lifestyle programming, call-in shows and radio dramas. Portraits of daily life are layered atop the aural landscape creating questions and humorous situations and offering the viewer whole new perspectives on what once seemed normal.

2. Another city (2016) <25m>

When the urban landscape shapes the human relations: a mature woman, a bride and a group of young people seek proximity in the anonymity of the big city. Each predicament is woven seamlessly together by a familiar Asian refrain…

3. Echoes from the Near Future (2022) <1m20s>

(A trailer for 38th Kurzfilm Festival Hamburg (2022), commission project)

So what is that:

The moon? The Moon Boy? Birdman or Wolverine?

Plato’s “Allegory of the Cave”?

Our own imagination causes migraines, and so does the cinema.

4. Blessed land (2019) <19m>

In the dune landscape of a cemetery, or is it golf course? Past and present converge in the search for a grave.

5. The Unseen river (2020) <23m>

Stories told along the river: a woman reunites with her ex-lover at a hydroelectric plant; meanwhile, a young man travels downstream to a temple in search of a cure for his insomnia.

* This event is part of Manzi’s art programme under patronage of the Goethe Institut.

Admission fee: 150,000 vnđ (including 1 drink)

All films are in Vietnamese with English subtitles. The screening will be followed by a discussion with the artist.

About the artist:

Phạm Ngọc Lân was born and raised in Hanoi. He rarely left his city (both in reality and in his imagination) until college. Lân graduated with a degree in urban planning and self-taught filmmaking at 26. His works have been shown in both museums and prestigious film festivals. He became the first Vietnamese filmmaker having short films nominated for the Golden Bear, in 2016 and 2019.

Communications partners: Hanoi Grapevine

