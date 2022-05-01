Kazuo Ishiguro: Under the Ambiguous

Sun 08 May 2022, 06 pm

Goethe Institut Hanoi

56-60 Nguyễn Thái Học, Hà Nội

From British Council:

A round-table on Nobel Prize winner’s Kazuo Ishiguro will be held this May by the British Council and Nhã Nam publishing on the occasion of European Literature Days 2022. This event will be joined by the translators and open a discussion on what is hidden in the ambiguities in Ishiguro’s works.

In 2017, British novelist of Japanese descent Kazuo Ishiguro was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature. He was praised by the Swedish Academy as a writer “who, in novels of great emotional force, has uncovered the abyss beneath our illusory sense of connection with the world”.

Not stopping there, Ishiguro’s works even delve into the illusion of the self. This theme is evident throughout his career, from his debut “A Pale View of Hills”, to the Booker-winning masterpiece “The Remains of the Day”, and in his other works like “An Artist of the Floating World” and “The Buried Giant”. His ambiguous stories with unreliable narrators make it difficult for readers to arrive at a so-called unified judgment about what really happened in the book. No matter how hard readers try to dissect the events that are wrapped up in layers and layers of narrative, it’s hard for them to fathom what’s hidden deep within, and always wonder if they’ll ever get to the truth, or if there is even any truth to it at all?

*Languge: Vietnamese

Follow updates on event’s page.