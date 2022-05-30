pop up screening short films and video works by Truong Minh Quy

01 June 2022, 07 – 09 pm

Á Space

59 Ngô Gia Tự, Long Biên District, Hanoi

From the organizer:

On the occasion of filmmaker-artist Trương Minh Quý’s visit to Hanoi, Á Space is very delighted to invite you to the pop-up screening of his most recent short films and video works, followed by an intimate talk with Trương Minh Quý and our guest Ostin Fam as a moderator. The talk will revolve around, but not limited to, the works selected by Quý for the screening, his experiments with other mediums, his ongoing plans for his feature films, as well as his consistent interests across all mediums and genres.

List of works (in order of appearance):

‘Death of a Soldier’ (2020, 14m) – Vietnamese speaking with English subtitles

A montage featuring scenes of soldiers’ deaths in Vietnamese propaganda war films reveals striking similarities, highlighting their crass nationalist agenda.

‘The Sublime or Rectum’ (2017, 14:29m) – English speaking

A visual exploration of an intimate homosexual body contact.

‘The Woman Next Door’ (2021, 10m) – no sound

This video is a part of the multimedia installation that expresses the poetry of domestic space as a memorial for those who died (alone). The video is a computer manipulation based on a real family photograph of the filmmaker’s neighbor.

‘The Men Who Wait’ (2020, 15m) – French speaking with English subtitles

On a slag heap, where coal miners used to tramp, men are now awaiting each other.

About the filmmakers:

Trương Minh Quý was born in Buon Ma Thuot, a small city in the Central Highlands of Vietnam. His narratives and images, located between documentary and fiction, personal and impersonal, draw on the landscape of his homeland, childhood memories, and the history of Vietnam. His films have been selected for international film festivals and exhibitions such as Locarno, New York, Berlin, CPH:Dox, Viennale, Clermont-Ferrand, Oberhausen, Rotterdam, Busan. He won the main Art Prize at the 20th VideoBrasil (São Paulo) in 2017.

Ostin Fam is a filmmaker born in Hanoi. His films focus on the concept of cultural flexibility – how people reconcile among their multiple identities in different countries and regions. After graduating from Wesleyan University, Ostin was one of four filmmakers in the US selected to participate in the Marcie Bloom program of Sony Picture Classics in 2017-2018. A member of the Brooklyn Filmmakers Collective, he was also invited to participate in the Telluride International Film Festival Student Symposium, the Tribeca International Film Festival Sam Spiegel Partner Program and the ASEAN-ROK Film Leaders Garden: FLY2019, where he won a scholarship from the Asian Film Academy under the Busan International Film Festival. Ostin is the Program Director of ON THE REEL Film Lab and the Sonic Ground sound design course (part of the EMOTIONS program of UNESCO Vietnam). Ostin’s short films have been featured at many film festivals around the world such as Busan International Film Festival (Korea), Clermont Ferrand (France), New Director New Films (USA), Seashorts (Malaysia) and Singapore International Film Festival.

