SiaM vol.15: ‘Pensant à toi’

20:00, 10, 11, 12 June 2022, 08 pm

3rd Floor, Old Quarter Culture Exchange Center

50 Đào Duy Từ, Hàng Buồm, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

Ticket

Music is pure and honest will eventually touch the heart of its listener.

That is the mantra of composer Nguyễn Văn Quỳ — and the philosophy about the true, the good, and the beautiful in music that has inspired this special event.

This series of concerts organized by Schubert in a Mug (SiaM) and Friends of Vietnam Heritage (FVH) is in commemoration of the life of, and contributions made by, this extraordinary artist to classical music in Vietnam. Over three consecutive nights, seven of the nine sonatas composed by Nguyễn Văn Quỳ will be performed in an enchanting setting, where we can appreciate the way he combined Western classical techniques with traditional Vietnamese material to create his own style of composition — one that is both structured and liberating, both worldly and familiar.

‘Pensant à Toi’ (VN: Nhớ Anh, ENG: Mising You) is the title of a poem he wrote, one which, like his music, shines with a true and undying love for his people and his homeland. It is also the name we chose for this event, to honor the soul, the music, and the poetry of this beloved musician.

Beyond the performances, there will also be a small exhibition, an introductory talk and a short documentary film about Nguyễn Văn Quỳ’s works and his legacy. We look forward to seeing you there.

Born in 1925 into a family with a musical tradition in Hanoi, Nguyễn Văn Quỳ showed his talent for music from a young age. He learnt to play the violin and piano as a child, graduated from a music course by run the French Ecole Universelle, and taught music for many years at what is now Hanoi Metropolitan University.

By himself, he passionately studied instrumental composition, focusing especially on sonatas. Throughout his career, he had composed nine sonatas for the violin and piano, most of which are well-loved by classical music critics. His Sonata No. 4 and Sonata No. 8 were awarded the top prize by the Vietnamese Musician Association in 1995 and 2005, and have been performed internationally, including in Singapore, France, and Switzerland… Nguyễn Văn Quỳ is also the musician behind many meaningful songs about Hanoi and Vietnam.

He was awarded a national prize and a medal for his contribution to the arts as well as for his work as an educator. In 2009, he received the Cultural Heritage Patrimoenia Award at the Swiss embassy in Hanoi.

Performing musicians:

Đào Mai Anh, violin

Nguyễn Thiện Minh, violin

Hsin-chiao Liao, piano

Hoàng Hồ Thu, piano

Hoàng Hồ Khánh Vân, violin

Ticket price: 300.000 VND/concert (Price with student discount: 250.000 VND/concert)

This event is co-organized by Friends of Vietnam Heritage (FVH) and Schubert in a Mug (SiaM).

Our supporters and sponsors: Việt Thương Music, Steinway & Sons, and L’art pour L’art

Follow updates on event’s page.