Solo Art Exhibition Phan Minh Chau: Rock ballad in Colors

16 – 22 May 2022

Vietnam Fine Arts Museum

66 Nguyễn Thái Học, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Thông tin từ ban tổ chức:

The first solo show of female artist Phan Minh Chau will be exhibited at the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum, 66 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Hanoi, from May 16 to 22, 2022. The exhibition will feature 28 pieces that depict the evolution of the artist’s style over time, from her first year of painting in 2004 to the present.

Born in 1962, Phan Minh Chau used to be a prominent female vocalist of Hanoi in the 1980s. During her student years at the National University of Hanoi, Minh Chau has won a number of singing awards and has made a great impact with a song called Mimosa – written by the musician Tran Kiet Tuong. She loves rock ballads & rock opera and that may be the explanation for the ever-presence of music and a strong & liberal temperament in her works.

Music, lotus blossoms, and the Long Bien Bridge are all significant motivating topics in Phan Minh Chau’s paintings. She’s worked on these subjects for years and says she’s “never gotten tired of drawing”; the only difference is the format. From her early works to her most recent, the steady dissolution of shapes may be seen in her paintings. “There is no longer a bridge, no longer flowers… in such a natural way… Only the rest of the characters, states, lines, melodies, bass, and treble kept entwining within me…”, Minh Chau explained.

On Phan Minh Chau, translator Trinh Lu wrote: “…But the way she “sing by color” remains the same: start laying out “passages” whenever overwhelmed by some irresistible inspirations, mostly in the middle of the night, then came what she called “a stage of calculation” when compositional decisions are made for shapes, values, colors, lines, textures, and edges, forming a sheet music in colors of her vocal accompanied by an orchestra…”

The critic Pham Long commented: “These new paintings reveal a more thoughtful and self-confident Minh Chau… but still swayed by an undercurrent of rebellion. These are the footprints of a woman who travels to seek the ultimate Me. They are Minh Chau’s rock ballads in color, laid out with loose but passionate swipes and blots and shapes interacting with one another like musical cords in a Dada-like palette”.

Artist profile Phan Minh Châu

Born December 24th, 1962

1982 – 1987: Studied Russian language at the Faculty of Literature and Languages at the Vietnam National University – Hanoi (formerly University of Hanoi), Class K27

1987 – 2008: Worked at the Vietnam-Soviet Friendship Cultural Palace, in charge of art activities of the capital’s Labourers’ Union

2004: Started painting under the guidance of artist Tham Duc Tu

2018: Began to paint full time

Exhibitions

May 2022: Solo exhibition MINH CHAU – ROCK BALLAD OF COLOURS at Vietnam Fine Arts Museum

Participated in multiple G39 group exhibitions through the years

2012: Exhibition A New Direction – International Women Artists Exhibition Her presence in colors at the Museum of Fine Arts Ho Chi Minh City

2011 Art exchange exhibition between the three regions of Vietnam at the Museum of Ho Chi Minh City

2010: Exhibition within the Long Bien Bridge Festival commemorating the 1000th anniversary of Thang Long – Hanoi capital

2008: Exhibition on Long Bien bridge at Maison des Arts, 31A Van Mieu street, Hanoi