”Sparkling night” Concert

14 & 15 May 2022, 08 pm

Hanoi Opera House

No 1 Tràng Tiền, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

“Sparkling Night” performed by the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet is a concert inspired by love, romance like the dance of fairies, the emotional chase of lovers, mixed with sadness because of love. With the leading opera singers of Vietnam today such as Huy Duc (Baritone), To Loan – the artist who won the highest prize at international Opera competitions, or Bui Trang, the singer who won gold at the Art Festival organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. The concert will bring to you famous classical pieces, such as: Queen of the night in The Magic Flute – Mozart, Habanera in Carmen – Bizet,…

Not only immersed in the popular arias, the audience also came to the Midsummer’s night dream of Felix Mendelssohn with excerpts such as Wedding March, Scherzo, Intermezzo, Notturno, … played by talented musicians of VNOB’s orchestra.

Looking forward to seeing you at the concert! Thank you!

Price: 1.000.000 – 800.000 – 500.000 – 300.000

Seats chart here

– Booking tickets:

+ Fill in the form

+ Call hotline: 0977377456; 0366569228

Follow updates on event’s page.