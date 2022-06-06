Sat 25 June 2022, 09 am – 10:30 am

Co.Coffee

29-31 An Thượng 6, Ngũ Hành Sơn, Đà Nẵng

Registration link

From the organizer:

This Saturday morning, MYAN will present again at Co.Coffee her experiment of photography, video and poetry titled “6s.IN.THE.MOMENT.”, which was debuted in a sense “intimate and petite” in Hanoi May 2022 and in Ho Chi Minh City early June 2022.

“6s.IN.THE.MOMENT.” is the outcome of her journey to Europe in March-May 2022, presented as part of her artwork series with the theme of moments and time, which was launched by her poetry book «The tick-tocks, the moments » in February – March 2022 in Hoi An and Hanoi.

As we immerse ourselves in “6s.IN.THE.MOMENT.” of MYAN, we enter a world almost devoid of people, a world of urban and rural landscapes. We are being taken on a journey, skipping across Europe, from well-known locations to anonymous streets and trees. Where does this journey lead?

To “London, a Monday morning”, to “A walk in Lee Valley”, to “Scotland, spring in the sea”, to “Paris, pluie dans la rue”, to “Lovers’ Amsterdam”, to “A ride in Burgschwalbach”, to “La vue de Fab”, to “Waiting to pick Bärlauch”… ?

MYAN’s journey, back and forth in Europe, through her familiar and unfamiliar places, seems to have no end, as it is in the moment, of serendipity, in the moment of connection and love, in the moment of time and life.



“6s.IN.THE.MOMENT.” is presented in Danang with the support of Hanoi Grapevine and Co.Coffee. Previously, this experiment of images and poetry by MYAN was introduced in Hanoi from 21-25 May, in Ho Chi Minh City on 5 June 2022 with the collaboration of Centre for Assistance and Development of Movie Talents (TPD), Noirfoto Darkroom-Studio-Gallery and Hanoi Grapevine.

6s.IN.THE.MOMENT. has also enjoyed the support of graphic design by Duong Doan Anh Minh (Tung Tăng Studio) and English consultancy by John Napier.

About MYAN (Bùi Thị Thu Hiền)

Born in Hanoi, graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in International Studies and a Master’s degree in Public Policy, MYAN has worked as a manager and coordinator of communications and development projects at World Vision, Save the Children, Vietnam – USA Magazine (2005-2011).

With her interest in arts and culture, she switched to managing and producing art educational programs and performing arts, ranging through drama, dance, film… such as the devised theatre project “Stranger” at Life Art (2012 -2014), contemporary dance performances “L’EGO”, “CHẬT”, “SENse”… with Kinergie Studio (2015-2021), and the independent feature film “Plan Bee” with Les Films Magnetiques (from 2016).

Especially fond of literature, MYAN has followed and participated in many activities involving literature, books and writing. With the launch of her poetry collection «The tick-tocks, the moments », and the experiment of images and poetry “6s.IN.THE.MOMENT.” in early 2022, she is now focusing more on writing and creating her own multi-disciplinary artworks, besides continuing to coordinate and produce art and cultural projects.

Follow update on event’s page.