Call for Proposal: Strengthening Intellectual Property Enforcement in Vietnam

Deadline: 15 June 2022

From VICAS Art Studio:

The Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and the Copyright Office of Vietnam (Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Vietnam) are implementing Strengthening Intellectual Property Enforcement in Vietnam project and 1 to form a team of researchers and content developers.

Background

Strengthening Intellectual Property Enforcement in Vietnam (SIPE) is a project implemented by the Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies and the Copyright Office of Vietnam (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Vietnam), with support of the UNESCO’s International Fund for Cultural Diversity (IFCD), within the framework of the UNESCO 2005 Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions.

The project proposes a series of actions aiming to improve intellectual property protection and practice in Vietnam, in support of the National Strategy for the Development of Cultural Industries to 2020, vision 2030, and through that contributing to the sustainable development of the cultural and creative industries of the country.

More information about the project can be found here.

The objectives of the project are three-fold:

• To build a shared understanding and practical intelligence of the Vietnamese intellectual property legislation for the cultural and creative sectors to a complete review;

• To strengthen government institutional capacity in intellectual property protection for the cultural and creative sectors through a series of training for relevant government officials;

• To improve understanding and practice surrounding intellectual property protection in the cultural and creative sectors through a series of workshops for artists and creators.

Scope of Work

We are looking for one international consultant and one national consultant with extensive experience in intellectual property (IP) to form a team of experts responsible for a comprehensive review and development of practical guidance to support IP enforcement and practice in the arts and culture in Vietnam through the following steps:

Step 1: Conduct a review of Vietnam’s IP regulatory framework for the arts and culture. This includes reviewing all relevant international IP instruments and standards that Vietnam has adopted, and all national policies, laws, regulations, guidelines etc. concerning IP in general and those specific to the arts and culture sector.

Step 2: Examine how relevant IP policies, laws, regulations, guidelines etc. are developed into enforcement processes, methods and tools in state management of IP related matters in Vietnam. This should be done through targeted interviews with government officials responsible for policy/law/regulation/guideline making as well as direct management in IP in the arts and culture, which is primarily under management of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, particularly the Copyright Office of Vietnam.

Step 3: Gather insight from artists, creatives, the audience and consumers of arts and cultural products and services. This should be done through an open survey and additional targeted interviews, focusing on level of access to and understanding of relevant IP policies, laws, regulations, guidelines etc. as well as access to state and non-state support services, as well as common practices and attitude towards IP protection.

Step 4: Based on the review and research/survey results, develop content for an IP guidebook for government officials in charge of IP enforcement and management, along with a delivery manual for trainers and accompanying training materials. This will require testing of content with the target audience group of government officials before finalisation.

Step 5: Based on the review and research/survey results, develop content for an IP handbook for artists and creatives, along with a delivery manual for facilitators and accompanying workshop materials. This will require testing of content with the target audience group of artists and creatives before finalisation.

Please note that VICAS will provide support in terms of connection with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, as well as the community of artists and creatives in Vietnam.

Expected deliverables of the assignment are:

1. A report including findings of Step 1, 2 and 3 and presentation of this report at a national symposium.

2. An IP guidebook, as the result of Step 4, along with a delivery manual for trainers and accompanying training materials for the content to be cascaded to the target audience group of government officials in charge of IP enforcement and management.

3. An IP handbook, as the result of Step 5, along with a delivery manual for facilitators and accompanying workshop materials for the content to be cascaded to the target audience group of artists and creatives.

Detailed scope of these deliverables can be further discussed and agreed in advance to contract signing.

Workload & Timeline:

Step 1, 2, 3: 15 June 2022 – 30 July 2022

Estimated number of working days*: 30 days

Expected result: A report and presentation of the report at a conference

Step 4, 5: Aug – Sep 2022

Estimated number of working days*: 10 days

Expected result: An IP guidebook

* We expect the two consultants will work as a team and coordinate the workload according to individual strength in expertise, experience and base location if necessary. The estimated number of working days indicated in the above table are for completing the step, not per person.

Requirements

Only for the international consultant:

– Excellent knowledge and understanding of IP policies, laws, regulations, guidelines etc. and the regulatory environment internationally, in developed and developing countries;

– Expansive experience (10 years or more) working with IP related issues internationally, in developed and developing countries;

– Excellent command of written and spoken English.

Only for the national consultant:

– Excellent knowledge and understanding of IP policies, laws, regulations, guidelines etc. and the regulatory environment in Vietnam;

– Expansive experience (10 years or more) working with IP related issues in Vietnam;

– Excellent command of written and spoken Vietnamese.

For both international consultant and national consultant:

– Advanced qualification in cultural policy, cultural management, cultural and creative industries, or other relevant fields;

– Considerable record in research and publication in cultural policies, cultural management, development of the cultural and creative industries, particularly in IP management and protection;

– Experience in advising governments in cultural policies, cultural management, and development of the cultural and creative industries, and IP management and protection is appreciated;

– Experience in working with community of artists and creatives and understanding of their practical needs and experience working with IP protection is appreciated;

– Availability to travel and work during the specified timeline if Covid-19 situation permits. If international travel is not possible, online alternatives will be arranged.

Please note that translation/interpretation support can be arranged if needed;

Offer

– Professional fee corresponding to level of knowledge and qualification. Your proposal should clearly indicate your daily rate. We use the UN-EU Cost Norms for development projects in Vietnam as a guidance for daily rate for international and national consultants.

– All international and domestic travel expenses as required by the assignment are fully covered. Purchase of research materials is reimbursable upon actual receipts and with agreement in advance.

How to apply

– You can apply as an individual (for either the international or the national consultant position) or as a team. If you are selected as

– To apply, please send to [email protected] before 15 June 2022:

(i) a cover letter (maximum two A4 pages) expressing your interest, addressing all requirements and proposing your professional fee (daily rate) for this assignment; and

(ii) a resume detailing your relevant experience and qualification for this assignment, including all relevant past publication.

Please note that any files larger than 10MB should be sent via an internet link.

Any queries please let us know at the same email address as above.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interview.

Key dates

30 May 2022: Call opens

05 June 2022: Deadline for queries

15 June 2022: Deadline for application

17 – 18 June 2022: Possible interview dates for short listed candidates

20 June 2022: Contract end date