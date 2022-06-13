Concert “Like friends – living with music” – Encounter

Mon 27 June 2022, 08 pm

Saigon Opera House

No.7, Công trường Lam Sơn, Bến Nghé Ward, D.1, HCMC

From the organizer:

On June 27, at the Ho Chi Minh City Opera House, The Rose Film is honored to welcome the return of the concert series “Like friends – living with music”, under the theme “Encounter”.

In life, there are always contradictions, unexpected encounters between personalities. Encounters always bring unexpected surprises, but what if conflicts are not hindrances but catalysts for development?

A show presenting two artists with two different personalities will enable the audience to feel life’s diversities. This unexpected encounter will bring different exciting colors to the concert.

Pianist Luong To Nhu was born in Hanoi, but she studied and lived in Europe. After receiving a full scholarship at the Royal College of Music, UK, she moved to France to study, graduated from the Boulogne-Billancourt National Conservatory and won First Prize at a number of different international competitions. Apart from activities in various performance and recording projects in the field of music, To Nhu lives a life full of surprising and interesting discoveries. Returning to Vietnam, she did not bring with her a strong desire for change, but she tried to convey positive energy and inspiration to accept novelties in the places she went through, the areas she invested and worked in, in early childhood education, or in music.

Tran Gia Quang was born in 2007 and began playing the piano at the age of 7 under the guidance of his mother, Dao Thi Bich Thuan. In 2019, after passing the exam and receiving a scholarship at the Juilliard School of Music, Quang studied piano under the Finnish pianist Matti Raekallio and took the chamber music class of artist Yi-Heng Yang. After completing 2 years of Pre-College at Juilliard with flying colors, under the guidance of pianist Luong To Nhu, he excellently passed the entrance exam to the Paris Conservatory of Music. Quang is currently studying at the Paris Conservatory of Music under pianist David Saudubray. Since his years at the Juilliard School of Music, Quang has been known as a young artist with a particularly outstanding personality. As a rising young star and receiving a lot of compliments from professionals in New York, Quang does not stop enriching his expertise in a serious manner. He wants to become a professional pianist, an artist of the new era who is responsible with his mission.

Participating in the concert is Hanoi Saigon Orchestra, under the direction of the master conductor Honna Tetsuji.

* Ticket price VND: VIP1-800.000 | VIP2-600.000 | 500.000 (Student: 200.000)

Programme:

Fantaisie f-moll op.103 – Franz Schubert

Ballade no 4 – Frédéric Chopin

Polonaise A-flat major – Frédéric Chopin

Concerto no 2 E major BWV 1053 – Johann Sebastien Bach

Concerto no 4 A major BWV 1055 – Johann Sebastien Bach

Artists:

Conductor: Honna Tetsuji

Pianists:

Lương Tố Như

Trần Gia Quang

Dàn nhạc: Hanoi Saigon Orchestra

Violin 1

Nguyễn Thiện Minh (Concertmaster)

Đào Mai Anh

Lê Hoàng Lan

Nguyễn Hà Linh

Violin 2

Lê Minh Hiền

Trần Thuý Hà

Đỗ Ngọc Thảo My

Viola

Phạm Vũ Thiên Bảo

Phùng Hoài Thu

Cello

Lưu Ly Ly

Trịnh Hoàng My

Contrabass

Vũ Cẩm Tú

Follow updates on event’s page.