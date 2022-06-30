Danish Film Week 2022

01 – 06 July 2022

CineStar

25 Hai Bà Trưng, Vĩnh Ninh, Huế

02 – 07 July 2022

Galaxy Đà Nẵng

Floor 3, COOPMART, 478 Điện Biên Phủ, Thanh Khê, Đà Nẵng.

08 – 13 July 2022

CineStar

135 Hai Bà Trưng, D1, TP HCM

09 – 14 July 2022

National Cinema Center

87 Láng Hạ, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Thông tin từ ban tổ chức:

‘The Good Traitor’, ‘The Purity of Vengeance’, ‘That Time of Year’, ‘A Perfectly Normal Family’, ‘Daniel’ and ‘Land of Mine’ represent the high quality of Danish film production within recent years. They have all won several awards and nominations at Danish and international prestigious film festivals.

The selected film collection this year will give local audiences a glimpse of the Danish society and life. The narratives of the films are captivating and varied. For example, ‘The Good Traitor’ poses an ethical and personal judgment issue: should one do what he is asked to do in his position or follow his own judgment – even if this action can destroy his career and put him in prison. ‘Daniel’ will take audiences through the heart-breaking and desperate times that Daniel and his family had to go through in the attempt to free him from the capture of ISIS in Syria. Local audiences will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in various life stories, but will also leave the cinema halls with optimistic and hopeful notes and messages.

H.E. Mr. Kim Højlund Christensen, Ambassador of Denmark to Vietnam, says: ‘We are very happy to be able to bring the Danish Film Weeks back to Vietnam this year as part of our celebration of the 51st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. This year, we are not only celebrating our history together, but also looking ahead into the future as we wish to further strengthen our partnership with Vietnam in various areas, including trade, green growth, renewable energy, food safety, education and culture, etc. I hope that audiences will enjoy the films as much as I.’

For the past five years, the Danish Film Weeks has become a popular cultural brand among cinema-lovers in various cities in Vietnam and helped build a bridge between Vietnamese people and Denmark.

The Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam

Denmark was among the very first Western countries to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam. It happened as early as 51 years ago – in 1971. Soon after that, Denmark began providing humanitarian assistance and preferential loans to Vietnam to support its post-war reconstruction. Danish development aid to Vietnam particularly accelerated from 1993 when Vietnam was selected a priority country for Danish development cooperation. By 2015, Denmark had disbursed some $1.3 billion in Official Development Assistance, making it one of the largest bilateral donors in Vietnam.

In 2013, Denmark was the first Nordic country to sign a Comprehensive Partnership Agreement with Vietnam. This was an important milestone as it elevated our bilateral relationship from traditional development cooperation to a full-fledged partnership encompassing political dialogue, trade and investment, green growth, energy, food safety, education, health and culture.

This year, Denmark and Vietnam celebrate the 51st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries.

History of Danish Cinema

Denmark has been producing films since 1897 and has since the 1980s maintained production of a steady stream of high-quality films due largely to funding from the state-supported Danish Film Institute. Despite the small size of its native market and its relatively limited investments in the film industry, Denmark reigned supreme for several years (1909-14) as Europe’s most prosperous film center. Its films rivaled those of Hollywood for popularity on the screens of Paris, London, Berlin and New York.

Danish films have been noted for their realism, religious and moral themes, sexual frankness and technical innovation. Danish films have won numerous global awards including Oscars, Palme d’Or and Silver Bears. In recent years, Danish actors and film producers have increasingly been engaged in Hollywood and big international film projects.

Most recently, the Danish film ‘Another Round’ won the Best International Feature Film award at the 93rd Academy Awards (Oscar 2021) and was also nominated for Best Director.

Tickets

All films are with Vietnamese and English subtitles. Some are with age limits. Tickets are free and can be collected from 22th June 2022 for Hue and Da Nang and from 24th June for Hanoi and HCM city at the following venues:

Tickets will be distributed on the first come first served basis. For Hanoi specifically, please call 02438231888 to check for the availability of tickets in advance.