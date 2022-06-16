DAY for NIGHT Art Exhibition

18 June – 01 July 2022

Alpha Art station

271/5 Nguyễn Trọng Tuyển, Ward 10, Phú Nhuận district, HCMC

From the organizer:

“DAY for NIGHT” is the exhibition of three artists: Nguyen Duc Loi, Duong Thuy, and Nguyen Van Tien, which is scheduled to take place at Alpha art station in Ho Chi Minh City on June 18 afternoon and remain open until July 1, 2022. The nomination of artists and the selection of artworks have been carried out by art critic Nguyen Hung.

Artist Nguyen Duc Loi, born in 1981, graduated from Hanoi University of Fine Arts in 2007; He has had many joint and private exhibitions in Vietnam and abroad. Currently, he lives and works in Ho Chi Minh City. From the beginning, he was considered an artist of Symbolism and Expressionism.

Artist Duong Thuy, born in 1977, graduated from HCMC University of Architecture; He has many joint exhibitions in Vietnam and abroad. Artist Duong Thuy has a great ability to work and create, for more than a year of the past COVID-19 pandemic, he had painted more than 500 pieces of art, and all of them were exhibited at the Alpha art station four months ago. In this exhibition, he is introducing artworks which have recently been created. Duong Thuy’s art style has a wide fluctuation range and is a mixture of Symbolism, Expressionism and Surrealism.

Artist Nguyen Van Tien, born in 1973, graduated from Hanoi University of Industrial Fine Arts in 1997. Right when he just graduated in 1997 – together with Tran Anh Quan, he created an “event” of art which was groundbreaking for the public and the press at Van Mieu. He was nicknamed “Tien Van Mieu” for that reason, and he is considered one of the pioneers of Vietnamese contemporary art. Nguyen Van Tien has a quiet yet deep career. He only appears to the public once every year or two, but every time he does, he usually comes with a directly artistic “event” with such issues that can really force viewers to contemplate.

The general idea of “DAY for NIGHT” is towards the beauty of thoughts, imagination, compassion and true human values. It exposes the ego in the soul of each artist and the truths about life, with all of their underlying contradictions and conflicts.

