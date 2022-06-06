Distributed Design Masterclass – Registration

Deadline for register: 11 June 2022

From the organizer:

About Hanoi Rethink Project – Fostering creative industries and digital fabrication in Ha Noi

UNIDO, the specialized agency of the United Nations that promotes industrial development for poverty reduction, inclusive globalization and environmental sustainability, has joined forces with UNESCO and UN Habitat to support Ha Noi’s vision to be the Creative Capital of Vietnam. The three UN agencies have formed a partnership under the Joint Programme entitled Mobilizing Cultural Dynamics and Youth Participation for Ha Noi Creative Capital.

In this joint programme, UNIDO will undertake a mapping of the fab labs and creative hubs in Ha Noi, provide a training programme on industrial design and I4.0 technologies for creative industries and organize a design contest to support the development of innovative solutions in the creative industries sector in collaboration with local fab labs, companies, and other institutions/universities. The project is coordinated by the Fab City Foundation who will work closely with UNIDO offices in Vietnam and Austria.

About Distributed Design Masterclass

Emerging at the intersection of the Maker Movement and design sensibility, Distributed Design provides a framework for designers, makers and creatives to innovate the field of design towards more sustainable, open, inclusive and collaborative practices. As global challenges intensify, shifting the global paradigm to support global connectivity and local productivity where bits travel globally, while atoms stay local becomes urgent. Distributed Design is a proactive response for makers and designs to prefigure viable design alternatives to the current paradigm that is designed for mass consumption.

Documentary – This is Distributed Design



This Distributed Design Masterclass, within the scope of Hanoi Rethink, is aimed at managers and members of FabLabs, makerspaces, creative hubs, and organizations supporting designing and making practices in Hanoi. The class will be instructed by FabLab Barcelona, located within the Institute for Advanced Architecture of Catalonia (IAAC) in Barcelona.

Content:

– Introduction to Distributed Design

– Sustainable practices

– Open-source practices

– Inclusive practices

– Collaborative practices

Duration: 5 sessions, 2 hours each taking place between June and July 2022

Language: English

The course fee is waived for FabLabs and creative hubs that commit to guide and support co-creation projects afterwards.

