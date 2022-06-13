14 – 18 June 2022

Vietnam Fine Arts Museum

66 Nguyễn Thái Học, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Thông tin từ ban tổ chức:

The Polish Embassy in Hanoi is pleased to announce the organization of the painting exhibition “Fantasy on Polish Airs” by the artist Minh Dam.

The exhibition displays watercolor paintings of Polish-Vietnamese painter Minh Dam, depicting landscapes, streets and people in Poland – where he has lived in for many years, a number of other European countries where he passed through and also Vietnam – where he was born.

In the introduction to the exhibition, artist Minh Dam said: „Fantasy on Polish Airs is the exhibition dedicated to the country in which I have spent most of my life. It has been 31 years filled with love and peace – and more to go! My watercolors depict what I love about Poland: beauty and peacefulness. I dedicate them to the place that has made me become who I am today”. Bringing these works to Vietnam, we want the audience to be able to feel the beauty of Poland through the lens of a Polish person of Vietnamese origin. Hopefully, although the geographical distance between the two countries cannot be changed, the distance between the two cultures and people will get closer.

Minh Dam was born in Hanoi and moved to Poland at the age of 7. In Poland, he is one of the most influential watercolor painters. Minh Dam is also the co-founder of the Polish Watercolor Association. He actively participates in international art competitions and events, as well as opening workshops in Europe and China. In addition, Minh Dam is involved in the fields of architecture, interior design and photography.

Follow updates on event’s page.