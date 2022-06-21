Finest Artist Nominees: Chi L. Nguyễn

Chi L. Nguyễn

Year of birth: 1992

Field: Visual arts

About the artist: Chi L. Nguyễn practises multi-media art and design in Hanoi. With a background in visual communication via her education in Camberwell College of Arts as well as a number of diverse works, Chi experiments with a wide range of materials & modes of expression such as illustration, installation, and applied art. In particular, reflective materials such as mirrors and glass gradually became of greater importance in Chi’s practice.

Chi’s multimedia installation with mirrors and sound (sound design by Nhung Nguyen – Sound Awakener) was a part of the Earth Citizens 2020 group exhibition at the Hanoi Museum of Biology.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2020 – 2022: In 2020, Chi L. Nguyễn co-founded Collective Sōnsōn – First Prize at Vietnam Design Week 2020 and was re-exhibited at the following edition of the Week in 2021. Also in 2021, she participated in the exhibition “Dreaming about Landscapes” at Mơ Art Space and received the Ignite Creativity Grant from the Goethe-Institut Hanoi. In 2022, Chi L. Nguyễn joined the residency programme at Sàn Art, participated in Nổ Cái Bùm 2022 in Da Lat and the cross-disciplinary work “The Room” at Goethe-Institut.

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

This year, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST especially obtains a unique mission called The Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Pandemic to reflect and celebrate art activities that were held during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020-2021).

