Finest Artist Nominees: Corrupted Moonlight

Corrupted Moonlight

Year of birth: 1989 – 1997 – 2001

Field: Music

About the artist: Founded by Synchromancer (Nguyen Trung) and his teammates including N1ppl3r1d3r (Hai Dang) and Dâu (Quang Minh), Corrupted Moonlight is a music/art project with the goal of introducing Synthwave & Cyberpunk genre and the 1980s pop culture to the Vietnamese audiences. Currently, Corrupted Moonlight has released 3 Singles and 1 Remix Compilation featuring collaborations with bands such as LimeBócx or The Flob.

The project was founded in 2019 by the producer Synchromancer with the aim of introducing the music genre of Synthwave to the Vietnamese audiences. Corrupted Moonlight has attended numerous music shows such as Hồ Tây Nightdrive, Aura Màu Hồng, etc.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2020 – 2022: In October 2022, VEGAS (Re-imagined Mix) by The Flob x Corrupted Moonlight, TPOLE was released, followed by The Re-imagined Mix TRILOGY – a 3-track remix set made by Corrupted Moonlight and TPOLE in the Mid-tempo Bass style inspired by Cyberpunk 2077.

Reference link

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

This year, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST especially obtains a unique mission called The Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Pandemic to reflect and celebrate art activities that were held during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020-2021).

