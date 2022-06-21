Finest Artist Nominees: Đặng Thùy Anh

Đặng Thùy Anh

Year of birth: 1996

Field: Visual arts

About the artist: Born in Hanoi, currently living and working in Ho Chi Minh City, Đặng Thùy Anh graduated from Vietnam University of Fine Arts in 2019, majoring in Graphic Design. Since 2017, Thùy Anh has engaged more frequently in experimental artistic practice through various performance art events and exploring different mediums such as photography and conceptual approaches to art making. Her interest revolves around the connection between humans and nature, visual motifs that are stereotypically understood; and the impact of social prejudice towards the conceptualization of gender. Thùy Anh often uses living organisms, her own body and her personal archives as materials in her art. Selected exhibitions include: Month of Art Practice (Heritage Space, Hanoi, 2018); Open Studio I, II & III (Á Space, Hanoi, 2018); Emerging Artists 6 (Nhà Sàn Collective, Hanoi, 2018); NIPAF Festival/IN:ACT (Nhà Sàn Collective, Hanoi, 2017 and 2019).

Remarkable activities/projects in 2020 – 2022: In 2020, Đặng Thùy Anh participated in the workshop “(Re)imagined Chorography” by Sàn Art and Đường Chạy in Ho Chi Minh City, Nổ Cái Bùm 2020 in Huế, and Wuwei Performance at Coda Culture, Singapore. In April 2022, she joined Nổ Cái Bùm 2022 in Da Lat, #SoloMarathon2022 with curator Linh Lê, and the mini performance festival “Morning-Noon-Afternoon-Evening” at Á Space.

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

This year, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST especially obtains a unique mission called The Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Pandemic to reflect and celebrate art activities that were held during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020-2021).

