Finest Artist Nominees: Đỗ Trọng Quý





Đỗ Trọng Quý

Year of birth: 1994

Field: Visual arts

About the artist: Having graduated from Hanoi College of Art, Đỗ Trọng Quý then attended and graduated from the Faculty of Painting – class of 2020 of the Vietnam University of Fine Arts. Quý’s collaboration with Đông Phong Gallery began when he was still in his junior year. Gaining early access to the professional environment when he was still a student, he was able to garner working experience from previous generations, thereby understanding his position and the art scene from a very young age. As a young person who is responsible for himself and his generation, he soon formed his own suitable technique and style. His practices varied in media and materials.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2020 – 2022: In 2021, Đỗ Trọng Quý introduces his first solo exhibition, Endless Summer, at Mo Art Space.

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

This year, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST especially obtains a unique mission called The Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Pandemic to reflect and celebrate art activities that were held during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020-2021).

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Overview (PDF)

Nominees List

Follow updates on website and Facebook of Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest.