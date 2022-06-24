Finest Artist Nominees: Lem TragNguyen

Lem TragNguyen

Year of birth: 1994

Field: Visual arts

About the artist: Lem TragNguyen is a visual artist born in Germany. Growing up between Germany and Vietnam, the intertwined state of Eastern – Western spectacles and cultures have created rich and surreal nuances in her works. Lem does not limit herself to a particular form of art; for her, making art is the space in which she reaches her own discoveries in the course of a creative process that is characterised simultaneously by action and experimentation.

She works with various media such as installation, motion pictures, sounds, and especially performance arts. Her works have been included in several exhibitions and festivals, such as In: act festival 2017 (Hanoi), NIPAF International 2018, 20+ Anniversary of Nhà Sàn Studio (Vietnam), Confusion is Chaos Buried by Tranzit (Prague) 2019.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2020 – 2022: She participated in Wuwei Performance Series (Singapore) in 2020, MAP – Month of Art Practice (Vietnam) in 2020 & 2021. In 2021, Lem founded Hay là – a platform focusing on performance arts in Vietnam. In 2022, she joined the talk “Performance Art: The Possibilities of Body Language in Performance Space” at the Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA), Nổ Cái Bùm in Dalat, Vietnam. Her project “Nối ( )” was also awarded funding from the Golden Rice Flower Grant 2021 – 2022, which was established within the programme Choreogra-free Lab. Her work “Cõng đá III” was included in Documenta 15 in Kassel, Germany.

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

This year, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST especially obtains a unique mission called The Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Pandemic to reflect and celebrate art activities that were held during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020-2021).

