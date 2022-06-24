Finest Artist Nominees: Mifa

Mifa

Year of birth: 1990

Field: Visual arts

About the artist: Born in 1990 in Da Nang, Mifa (Lê Vũ Anh Nhi) is a painter who is currently living and working in Da Nang.

Since 2015, she has been focusing on research and experimentation with acrylic paints with classical watercolour techniques, hand printing techniques, and surface effects on traditional Vietnamese kraft paper.

The theme in Mifa’s current works centres on the conflict and connection between instinct, reason, and experience. A sense of personal colour and the private domain of reality is a pervasive feeling in the works, with the notion that things become subjective and ambiguous as they penetrate people’s minds; and we never know for certain which part of them is true and real; all we can do is reminisce about them in a reality of our own.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2020 – 2022: In 2022, her exhibition Điệp | Sparkling of Scallop Paper was held at Mơ Art Space.

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

This year, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST especially obtains a unique mission called The Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Pandemic to reflect and celebrate art activities that were held during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020-2021).

