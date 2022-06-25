Finest Artist Nominees: Phạm Hoàng Minh Thy

Phạm Hoàng Minh Thy

Year of birth: 1996

Field: Film

About the artist: Born in 1996, Phạm Hoàng Minh Thy is an independent filmmaker. Her debut short film The Graduation of Edison (2019) was screened in the Southeast Asian Short Film Competition at the 2019 Singapore International Film Festival.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2020 – 2021: Live in Cloud-Cuckoo Land (2020), which she co-directed with Vũ Minh Nghĩa, was shown at the 2020 Venice Film Festival. Her latest work, Daughter of the Mountain God, won the Fellowship Prize of Singapore International Film Festival.

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

This year, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST especially obtains a unique mission called The Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Pandemic to reflect and celebrate art activities that were held during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020-2021).

