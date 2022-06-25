Finest Curator: Đỗ Tường Linh

Đỗ Tường Linh

Year of birth: 1987

Field: Art curation

About the curator: Đỗ Tường Linh is a curator/art researcher in Hanoi, Vietnam. Linh holds a BA in Art History and theoretical criticism from Vietnam University of Fine Arts and a MA in Contemporary Art and Art Theory of Asia and Africa at SOAS (University of London). UK with Alphawood scholarship. She has engaged in various art exhibitions and projects in Vietnam, Southeast Asia and Europe since 2005. She is a fellow researcher for Site and Space in Southeast Asia – a research project run by the Power Institute, University of Sydney, Australia funded by Getty Image Foundation, USA. She is also the representative of Vietnam to participate in many prestigious international cultural arts programs such as Ljubljana Graphic Art Biennial 2019, Slovenia; Association of Art Museum Curators conference, New York, USA; Mekong Cultural Hub 2018 – 2019, Taiwan; CIMAM International Museum Workshop 2018, Oslo, Norway; Asia Culture Center (Gwangju, Korea) 2018; Tate Intensive 2018, Tate Modern Museum, UK; French Encounter at Art Basel in Hong Kong 2018. … Some of her notable curated exhibitions include Citizen Earth 2020 (Hanoi, Vietnam), The Foliage 3 (VCCA, Vincom Center for Contemporary Arts, Hanoi, Vietnam) 2019, Geo-Resilience of the All-world at La Colonie (Paris, France) 2018, No War, No Vietnam exhibition at Galerie Nord (Berlin, Germany) 2018, SEAcurrents (London, UK) 2017.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2020 – 2022: During 2020 – 2021, Đỗ Tường Linh served as the curator for multiple exhibitions in Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA) and Mơ Art Space. She is currently part of the curatorial team of Berlin Biennale 2022 in Germany.

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

This year, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST especially obtains a unique mission called The Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Pandemic to reflect and celebrate art activities that were held during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020-2021).

