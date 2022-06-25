Finest Curator: Vân Đỗ

Vân Đỗ

Year of birth: 1995

Field: Art curation

About the curator: Vân Đỗ is a curator currently based in Hanoi. Vân formerly served as Curatorial Assistant as part of the curatorial team at The Factory Contemporary Art Center (Saigon) (2019-2021). Since 2021, Vân has initiated and runs several independent projects under ‘Curatorial Xà Quần’ and ‘Te Rẹt’ with her fellow artists and curators to further experiment with alternative models of curating and artistic practice and collaboration. In 2022, Vân joined Á Space as Artistic Director, working alongside co-founder Tuấn Mami to build programs that support young artists and curators based on the potential and existing platforms of Á Space, while developing a long-term project to rethink the possibilities of performance art.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2020 – 2022: Recent exhibitions and projects include: ‘Till Later Letters’, a group exhibition by Bill Nguyễn, Lạc Hoàng, Nguyễn Hải Đăng, Nguyễn Thị Diệp, Phạm Nguyễn Anh Tú, Red, Xuân Hạ, and Mai Huyền Chi (Á Space, Hanoi, 2022); ‘Videồ Ạt – A study of video art and hybrid video practices’ (2021-ongoing); ‘Tò he learns how to swim’ (Bình Quới, Saigon, 2022); ‘Virtual Private Realm’, a group exhibition by Lananh Le, Din Sama, Nguyễn Đức Huy, mi-mimi, Nghĩa Đặng, Trịnh Cẩm Nhi and Phạm Hà Ninh (co-curated with Phạm Hà Ninh, Manzi Art Space, Hanoi, 2021); ‘Within / Between / Beneath / Upon’, a group exhibition by Thảo Nguyên Phan, Richard Streitmatter-Trần, Lê Hiền Minh (co-curated with Bill Nguyễn, The Factory, Saigon, 2021); ‘An Ode to the Microscopic’, moving image screening (Dcine, Saigon, 2020); ‘Silent Intimacy’, a solo exhibition by Đặng Thuỳ Anh (The Factory, 2019).

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

This year, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST especially obtains a unique mission called The Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Pandemic to reflect and celebrate art activities that were held during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020-2021).

