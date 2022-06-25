Finest Producer: Red

Red

Year of birth: 1994

Field: Contemporary art

About the curator: Red (also known as Nguyen Hai Yen, Ms.) is a new-gen talented visual artist, filmmaker, art writer, performer based in Hanoi, Vietnam. She started practising moving image at Hanoi Doclab since 2015 and made few short films including Homeless (2016), Water dreams (2016) and Summer siesta: 6th hour counting from dawn (2017) (produced within Hanoi DocLab’s film and photography series project Realities instructed and curated by Jamie Maxtone-Graham).

Her films were screened at such programs as the Quest Festival, Hanoi Docfest, Cold Call Film Festival. “Water Dreams” has won first prize in the Quest x Doclab Short Film Competition. In June 2019, she did her first art residency at Á Space (Hanoi) and coordinated her first solo exhibition “Mùng mmung.”; “Summer siesta: 6th hour counting from dawn” was exhibited at Fundacion PROA (Buenos Aires, Argentina) following the program of Artists Film International 2019 (nominated by Hanoi DocLab) from Feb 1 to March 3 and exhibited in the White Chapelle Gallery (London) from August 29-Sept. In the same year, she took part in “Đường chạy 0.3” with Nhung Nguyễn and Trang Lý – a group exhibition curated by Phan Anh and Vicky Do. She was one of a few Southeast Asian artists that were chosen to attend Animistic Apparatus (Thailand, April 2019), organised by May Adadol Ingawanij as a filmmaker and a performer.

She is a member of AJAR Press, an independent publishing house based in Hanoi that supports underground voices, where her practice goes toward the act of translation. Besides practising moving images, she translates and performs experimentally. She just finished her research on Vietnamese performance art from the 1990s to now. She has been a part of the Heritage Space team as a music coordinator since the summer of 2018.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2020 – 2022: She was the producer of MORUA, the project manager of X-Project, 1936, and The Ignorant Schoolmaster. She has collaborated with H2Q Art, MORUA, choreographer Ngô Thanh Phương, Mắt Trần, and more. Her experience includes Method, L’EGO, Sound Barrier, Through the Door, Then, Eye See Ai, Till Later Letters, and more. She was chosen to participate in “Producer’s Camp 2021,” organised by Taiwan’s National Theatre & Concert Hall.

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

This year, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST especially obtains a unique mission called The Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Pandemic to reflect and celebrate art activities that were held during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020-2021).

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Overview (PDF)

Nominees List

Follow updates on website and Facebook of Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest.