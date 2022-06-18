Finest Project Nominees: ANTIGONE

About project:

ANTIGONE is a play by Sophocles (5th century BC), the foremost playwright of the city-state of Athens. For nearly two and a half thousand years, his work has inspired artists and cultural creators in the West and East to reflect on human nature and our place in society.

The Goethe-Institut invites Vietnamese creatives to explore the meaning of the text for Vietnamese audiences at a symposium as well as through various artistic approaches to this great female character: ANTIGONE.

Art form: Theatre

Duration: 06/11/2021 – 24/04/2022

Organizer: Goethe-Institut Hanoi

Activities: Performances, talks

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

This year, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST especially obtains a unique mission called The Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Pandemic to reflect and celebrate art activities that were held during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020-2021).

