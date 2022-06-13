Finest Project Nominees: Beyond The Mountain

About project:

“Sơn Hậu – Beyond The Mountain” is an experimental stage play inspired by the traditional Tuồng play of the same name with the story being adapted to the present and the future – the key tie-in between traditional Tuồng and contemporary art. The play focuses on spatial integration as it has been executed at B1 playground – Van Chuong collective housing area ( Kham Thien street, Hanoi). With the imprint of the ‘bao cấp’ period (subsidy economy period), the play has brought special and unique emotions to various audience groups at the venue. The playground of the Van Chuong collective housing area has become a collision of space/time reality and virtual reality, of past and future tragedies. Engaged with an open stage, the audience also becomes a part of the story as they can escape from the grounded reality to immerse themselves in the surreal space of the play.

The artists have developed notable elements of Tuồng art such as ‘ước lệ’ technique (the literary method of figurative symbolisation), music, choreography and acting within the location of the collective housing area; this not only inverts the simulation of historical memory in the new language of contemporary art but also creates a dialogue between visual materials, traditional art, experimental sound/music and movements based on Tuồng choreography. Along with the harmonising between traditional and contemporary , these sounds become a bridge that connects the cultures of the East and the West, as well as the New and the Old.

Art form: Theatre

Duration: 2019 – 2021

Organizer: LENNGAN

Activities: Performances

