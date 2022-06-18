Finest Project Nominees: In Progress

About project:

With the aim of contributing to the enrichment of the cultural life of Vietnamese people by bringing diverse art and cultural events to the public; and to offer an opportunity for cultural and creative hubs from different parts of the country to connect with each other and to work with artists and creative practitioners in designing and organising art and cultural events, in November 2020, under the Cultural and Creative Hubs Vietnam, the British Council in Vietnam launched an open call to the artistic and creative community for proposals to organise art and cultural events in all parts of the country. The response to the open call has been overwhelming, and 12 event proposals were selected to form In Progress.

Art form: Multidisciplinary art

Duration: 02/2021 – 05/2021

Organizer: British Council in Vietnam

Activities: Exhibitions, talks, film screenings, performances, workshops

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

This year, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST especially obtains a unique mission called The Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Pandemic to reflect and celebrate art activities that were held during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020-2021).

