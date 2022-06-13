Finest Project Nominees: Like the Moon in A Night Sky

About project:

Like the Moon in A Night Sky is a series of events on Vietnamese cinema across different periods, a path into film heritage from the perspective of today. The dynamics between Cinema and Hanoi have led to what became the 2022 edition of Like the Moon in A Night Sky.

Initiated and organised by Centre for the Development of Movie Talents (TPD) in 2020 and realised in collaboration with the Centre’s Film Curation Workshop community, Like the Moon in A Night Sky 2022 takes place between 09 Mar and 03 Apr in Hanoi and via an online platform.

Like the Moon in A Night Sky 2022 features the works of: Bùi Đình Hạc & Nguyễn Đăng Bẩy, Bùi Kim Quy, Bùi Nga, Đỗ Văn Hoàng, Eduardo Williams, EMIYA, Jamie Maxtone-Graham, Long Trần, Lưu Trọng Ninh, Lý Trang, Merv Espina, Moi Tran, Nguyễn Diệu Linh, Nguyễn Duy Anh, Nguyễn Đức Huy, Nguyễn Hữu Hồng, Nguyễn Ngọc Thảo Ly, Phạm Đình Thiện, Phạm Ngọc Lân, Phạm Thị Hảo, Síu Phạm, Stephane Gauger, Stéphanie Lansaque & François Leroy, Tạ Minh Đức, Trần Phương Thảo & Swann Dubus, Trần Thanh Hiên, Trần Vũ & Nguyễn Hữu Luyện, Vũ Thị Lan Hương, Vũ Trụ, Vương Đức.

Like the Moon in A Night Sky 2022 is organised by TPD with the cooperation of Institute Francais Hanoi, and with the support of The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam, Purin Pictures, UNESCO Office in Vietnam (via the #hanoirethink project), Vietnam Film Institute, British Council in Vietnam (via the Digital Arts Showcasing fund), BHD, Tách Spaces.

Art form: Film

Duration: 2020 – 2022

Organizer: Centre for Assistance & Development of Movie Talents (TPD)

Activities: Film screenings

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

This year, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST especially obtains a unique mission called The Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Pandemic to reflect and celebrate art activities that were held during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020-2021).

