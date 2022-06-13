Finest Project Nominees: Month of Arts Practice

About project:

Month of Arts Practice, abbreviated as MAP, is an annual art project of Heritage Space. MAP was initiated by artist Tran Trong Vu in 2015 with a view to creating a space for composing and developing contemporary art on the basis of cooperation and interaction among Vietnamese and international artists.

MAP 2021 has the theme “the WHITE DISTANCE” – a response to the distances created by the pandemic and wants to rethink the existing gaps in the physical and psychological human life. The project was started from July 2021 to mid-September by a series of weekly online discussions with a large group of artists who participated in the project from 2016-2020. The official time of MAP 2021 was launched at the beginning of October with the participation of 20 artists from Germany, the USA, Japan, Korea, India, Switzerland, Finland, France, and Vietnam. For 8 weeks working together, 17 individual and collaborative projects by all artists are implemented on multiple online platforms with many new working methods, remotely supported by the coordinators and volunteer’s team in Hanoi. MAP 2021 ends with a showcase at UNION hall, Complex 01 (Hanoi, Vietnam) for 2 weeks at the end of November and will live on the website <https://the-white-distance.art> within the next 12 months as the online exhibition of the project.

Art form: Contemporary art

Duration: 2015 – current

Organizer: Heritage Space

Activities: Art practice activities, talks, education, and exhibitions

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

This year, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST especially obtains a unique mission called The Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Pandemic to reflect and celebrate art activities that were held during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020-2021).

