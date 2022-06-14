Finest Project Nominees: Postcards from the Pandemic

About project:

“Postcards from the Pandemic” showcases the postcards the participants have received and also invites visitors to participate in some additional interactive activities. Through these reflective interactions, the organiser aims to continue to allow our community and our audience a safe space in which to express themselves in a creative setting and to foster emotional release through artistic activity.

Art form: Visual art

Duration: 10 – 23/11/2021

Organizer: Work Room Four

Activities: Exhibition

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

This year, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST especially obtains a unique mission called The Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Pandemic to reflect and celebrate art activities that were held during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020-2021).

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Overview (PDF)

Nominees List

Follow updates on website and Facebook of Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest.