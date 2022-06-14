Finest Project Nominees: ReConnect

About project:

ReConnect is about trans-local cooperation with meaningful online gatherings, which provide a sense of human connection during the ongoing pandemic. The financial support is meant for dialogue and co-production by artists in music (electronic, classical, and new music), video art, and performance.

The ReConnect program supports artistic projects during the pandemic of 2021. The financial grant supports artistic collaboration between cultural workers in Vietnam and Germany. Forms of artistic exchange can be master classes, concerts, or multimedia presentations.

Art form: Multidisciplinary art

Duration: 2021

Organizer: Goethe Institut

Activities: Master classes, concerts, multimedia presentations

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

This year, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST especially obtains a unique mission called The Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Pandemic to reflect and celebrate art activities that were held during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020-2021).

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Overview (PDF)

Nominees List

Follow updates on website and Facebook of Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest.