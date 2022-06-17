Finest Project Nominees: Schubert in a Mug (SiaM)

About project:

“Schubert in a Mug” (SiaM) is a classical music project initiated by cellist Phan Đỗ Phúc in August 2020. SiaM includes a series of performances combined with talk and conversation with the audience. The show is organised twice a month in small and medium-size venues, with the aim to create an intimate, cozy atmosphere where artists and audience share their love, curiosity, and stories for classical music. In 2021, SiaM held SiaM vol. 5: A Poet’s Love, SiaM vol. 6: London Fog, SIAM VOL. 7: WOLFIE!, SIAM VOL. 8: IL BARROCO, Hòa nhạc trực tuyến: “Songs of Travel”, and SiaM vol. 10: La Belle Époque II – L’Impressionissme.

Art form: Music

Duration: 08/2020 – current

Founder: Phan Đỗ Phúc

Activities: Concerts and talks

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

This year, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST especially obtains a unique mission called The Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Pandemic to reflect and celebrate art activities that were held during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020-2021).

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Overview (PDF)

Nominees List

Follow updates on website and Facebook of Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest.