Finest Project Nominees: The 20th Century Music Concert Series

About project:

The 20th century saw the transformation and explosion of new musical styles and languages. Influenced by countless dark historical events, composers all felt the traditional musical language was no longer relevant to the contemporary social context. Each composer finds different ways to express the voice of the times, using a new tonal system, a harmony system of his own, experimenting with new extended techniques on the instrument to create new sounds, or even throwing away elements that are considered unnecessary to completely remove any barrier to creativity.

The 20th century music concert series, in collaboration between the Goethe Institut Hanoi and Inspirito School of Music to introduce compositions of the 20th and 21st centuries, has organised 6 concerts in 2021. Many of the compositions in the series were Vietnam premieres, including young composer Pho Duc Hoang of Vietnam.

Art form: Music

Duration: 22/03/2021 – 27/05/2022

Organizer: Inspirito School of Music, Goethe-Institut Hanoi

Activities: Performances

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

This year, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST especially obtains a unique mission called The Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Pandemic to reflect and celebrate art activities that were held during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020-2021).

