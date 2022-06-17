Finest Project Nominees: The Southeast Asian Journal

About project:

When we hear the word “journal – diary,” we often think of personal thoughts and emotions. So what if a journal becomes a film, and what are once private are gazed upon by the public eyes and invite the audience to come in and explore?

The Southeast Asian Journal is part of DOC CICADA’s documentary filmmaking program, made possible by the partnership of the Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam and the support of The Center for Assistance and Development of Movie Talents TPD, Hanoi Doclab, Varan Vietnam, and Ơ kìa Hà Nội.

Art form: Film

Duration: 11/2020 – 03/2022

Organizer: DOC CICADA

Activities: Film screenings, talks

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

This year, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST especially obtains a unique mission called The Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Pandemic to reflect and celebrate art activities that were held during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020-2021).

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Overview (PDF)

Nominees List

Follow updates on website and Facebook of Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest.