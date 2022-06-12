HANOI GRAPEVINE’S FINEST PANDEMIC – Official Announcement

25 June 2022

Complex 01

29 alley 31/167 Tay Son street, Quang Trung ward, Dong Da district, Hanoi.

From Hanoi Grapevine:

Following the success of Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2020-2021 as well as two years of cultural and artistic activities interruption due to the pandemic, HANOI GRAPEVINE’S FINEST 2022 returns to honor individuals, artists, and projects that have made a positive impact on the community. Unlike two years ago, this year’s focus would be on outstanding & emerging individuals – those who have persisted despite difficulties and obstacles and have realized art projects for the public in various forms of approach.

Therefore, HANOI GRAPEVINE’S FINEST 2022 nominated categories will include Finest Projects, Finest Artists and FINEST REVIEWS – observations & thoughts on projects that have left great impressions on the audience – which is carried out in the form of a writing contest.

HANOI GRAPEVINE’S FINEST 2022 will be held on June 25, 2022 at Complex 01 – 29 alley 31/167 Tay Son street, Quang Trung ward, Dong Da district, Hanoi.

In addition, we also propose sponsorship benefits to organizers who wish to sponsor the program as well as for the audience to vote. For more information regarding sponsorship, please contact Ms. Hang at 097 647 9217.

Nominees:

Finest Projects:

1, LIKE THE MOON IN A NIGHT SKY

2, MONTH OF ARTS PRACTICE (MAP)

3, BEYOND THE MOUNTAIN

4, MORUA ARTS PROJECT

5, NỔ CÁI BÙM

6, SCHUBERT IN A MUG (SIAM)

7, THE SOUTHEAST ASIAN JOURNAL

8, IN PROGRESS

9, HOME: LOOKING INWARDS TO THE OUTER WORLD

10, 20th CENTURY MUSIC CONCERT SERIES

11, ECO-SUS

12, PHOTO HANOI ’21

13, RECONNECT

14, FLOWING

15, ART HISTORY REVISITED

16, ANTIGONE

17, POSTCARDS FROM THE PANDEMIC

Finest Artists:

1, HÀ NGUYÊN LONG

2, CHI L. NGUYỄN

3, CORRUPTED MOONLIGHT

4, ĐẶNG THÙY ANH

5, ĐÀO THU UYÊN

6, ĐỖ TRỌNG QUÝ

7, FLINH

8, HOÀNG THIỆN PHÚC

9, LEM TRAGNGUYEN

10, LINH VALERIE PHẠM

11, MAI NGUYÊN ANH

12, MÈOW LẠC

13, MIFA

14, NGUYỄN QUỐC HOÀNG ANH

15, PHẠM HOÀNG MINH THY

16, PHẠM NGUYỄN ANH TÚ

17, TRẦN MINH HẢI

18, TRẦN THẢO MIÊN

Curators and Producers:

19, BILL NGUYỄN

20, ĐINH THẢO LINH

21, ĐỖ TƯỜNG LINH

22, LINH LÊ

23, RED

24, VÂN ĐỖ

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Overview (PDF)