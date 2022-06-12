HANOI GRAPEVINE’S FINEST PANDEMIC – Official Announcement
25 June 2022
Complex 01
29 alley 31/167 Tay Son street, Quang Trung ward, Dong Da district, Hanoi.
From Hanoi Grapevine:
Following the success of Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2020-2021 as well as two years of cultural and artistic activities interruption due to the pandemic, HANOI GRAPEVINE’S FINEST 2022 returns to honor individuals, artists, and projects that have made a positive impact on the community. Unlike two years ago, this year’s focus would be on outstanding & emerging individuals – those who have persisted despite difficulties and obstacles and have realized art projects for the public in various forms of approach.
Therefore, HANOI GRAPEVINE’S FINEST 2022 nominated categories will include Finest Projects, Finest Artists and FINEST REVIEWS – observations & thoughts on projects that have left great impressions on the audience – which is carried out in the form of a writing contest.
HANOI GRAPEVINE’S FINEST 2022 will be held on June 25, 2022 at Complex 01 – 29 alley 31/167 Tay Son street, Quang Trung ward, Dong Da district, Hanoi.
In addition, we also propose sponsorship benefits to organizers who wish to sponsor the program as well as for the audience to vote. For more information regarding sponsorship, please contact Ms. Hang at 097 647 9217.
Nominees:
1, LIKE THE MOON IN A NIGHT SKY
2, MONTH OF ARTS PRACTICE (MAP)
3, BEYOND THE MOUNTAIN
4, MORUA ARTS PROJECT
5, NỔ CÁI BÙM
6, SCHUBERT IN A MUG (SIAM)
7, THE SOUTHEAST ASIAN JOURNAL
8, IN PROGRESS
9, HOME: LOOKING INWARDS TO THE OUTER WORLD
10, 20th CENTURY MUSIC CONCERT SERIES
11, ECO-SUS
12, PHOTO HANOI ’21
13, RECONNECT
14, FLOWING
15, ART HISTORY REVISITED
16, ANTIGONE
17, POSTCARDS FROM THE PANDEMIC
1, HÀ NGUYÊN LONG
2, CHI L. NGUYỄN
3, CORRUPTED MOONLIGHT
4, ĐẶNG THÙY ANH
5, ĐÀO THU UYÊN
6, ĐỖ TRỌNG QUÝ
7, FLINH
8, HOÀNG THIỆN PHÚC
9, LEM TRAGNGUYEN
10, LINH VALERIE PHẠM
11, MAI NGUYÊN ANH
12, MÈOW LẠC
13, MIFA
14, NGUYỄN QUỐC HOÀNG ANH
15, PHẠM HOÀNG MINH THY
16, PHẠM NGUYỄN ANH TÚ
17, TRẦN MINH HẢI
18, TRẦN THẢO MIÊN
Curators and Producers:
19, BILL NGUYỄN
20, ĐINH THẢO LINH
21, ĐỖ TƯỜNG LINH
22, LINH LÊ
23, RED
24, VÂN ĐỖ
Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Overview (PDF)
