Exhibition Inflowing

Exhibition: 15 – 19 June 2022

Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA)

B1 – R3, Vincom Mega Mall Royal City

72A Nguyen Trai, Thanh Xuan District, Hanoi

From the organizer:

The INFLOWING exhibition is an art space displaying the process of creating fashion, and the materials that make up the INFLOWING collection as a tribute to the arduous research process of the C.Dam team and rich Vietnamese cultural values.

With the companionship of Co-Creative Director Cao Hoang Long and the creative team at CABE, the INFLOWING Exhibition space is built in accordance with international standards, with careful exploration of sound, light, and scent to deliver an immersive experience for all attendees.

Follow updates on event’s page.