Concert EVOLUTION VOL. 3

Tues 02 Aug 2022, 08 pm

Goethe Institut

56-58-60 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From Goethe Institut:

Inspirito School of Music and Goethe-Institut Hanoi would like to introduce to you and your friends the Evolution No.3 concert. It is part of a series of concerts that showcase the history of music through the ages – from late 17th-century Baroque to 20th- and 21st-century contemporary music.

Evolution programs such as lively music history classes help the audience feel the change and disruption of the musical language of each period.

Musicians:

Luu Hong Quang (*1990)

Luu Hong Quang completed his early training at the Vietnam National Academy of Music with Professor Tran Thu Ha, then went on to do a Bachelor’s Degree of music with full scholarship at the Academy of Music and Performing Arts of Australia with Prof. Kyunghee Lee. Later, he finished his Master’s Degree at the University of Montreal under the guidance of the master pianist Dang Thai Son.

In 2013 he had the honor of being the first Vietnamese young pianist to perform a duet with master pianist Dang Thai Son. Quang was also awarded the Labor Medal 3rd class from the Prime minister of Vietnam.

Quang is now in the Piano faculty of Academy of Music and Performing Arts in Sydney, Australia.

Nguyen Phu Son (*1991)

Nguyen Phu Son started studying music at the age of 16 with pianist Trinh Hong Trang. In 2010, he studied Composition at the Vietnam National Academy of Music with Assoc. Prof. Dr. Do Hong Quan and graduated from the University in 2014 with a perfect score.

In 2015, he majored in Orchestral Conducting at the City Conservatory of Mannheim in the State of Baden-Württemberg (Germany). He also studied Cembalo (Clavecin/Harpsichord) and Historical Informed Performance with the famous Hungarian Cembalo artist Miklos Spanyi. During his studies, he has worked with many orchestras in Germany and attended Masterclasses of great conductors and musicians in the world.

Currently, he is working at Inspirito School of Music as Lecturer in Conduct, Piano, and Lecturer in Historical Informed Performance.

Hazel Nguyen (1993), full name is Nguyen Ngoc Tra My

Hazel Nguyen was awarded a full-ride scholarship by the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in 2012 and graduated with Distinction in Piano and Orchestra Conducting. After that, Hazel graduated with a Master’s degree in Piano Performance from the Royal Academy of Music.

Hazel used to be the Associate Dean at Rossall School (UK) and Dean of Piano Department at Ripley St. Thomas School. She also participated in performing activities and served as a judge for many national as well as international music competitions.

Moreover, Hazel is also one of the youngest members of the British Royal Music Examination Board ABRSM. Over the years, Hazel has won many prestigious prizes and titles in competitions and music festivals around the world.

Duong Hong Thach (*1990)

Duong Hong Thach studied Piano Performing at Intermediate level and continued with a Bachelor at Vietnam National Academy of Music with teacher Nguyen Huy Phuong. In 2015, after earning a Bachelor degree in Vietnam, he continued to study his Master’s degree in Piano performing at Gnesin Academy of Music, Russia and graduated in 2018. Thach has participated in various piano masterclasses with well-known musicians and professors such as Prof.Tran Thu Ha (Vietnam), Prof. Fumiko Eguchi (Japan), Prof. Boris Kraljevic (Serbia)… After returning to Vietnam, he became a teacher at the Piano department, Vietnam National Academy of Music.

Nguyen Duc Thuan (*1999)

Nguyen Duc Thuan started studying Piano at the Vietnam National Academy of Music (VNAM) under the guidance of lecturer Hoang Vinh Huong and then Dr. Nguyen Hoang Phuong. After completing the Intermediate Piano level, he continued to study Piano Performance at the Vietnam National Academy of Music (VNAM) and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in 2021.

He is currently a lecturer in Piano and Advanced Music Theory at Inspirito School of Music. He is one of the most active performers in the field of Modern and Contemporary music. He is also one of the few musicians who regularly perform their own musical compositions. In addition, he is also working at Vietnam Academy of Dance as a visiting piano lecturer.

Nguyen Duy Long (*1988)

Nguyen Duy Long studied Bassoon at the age of 10 under the guidance of Professor Nguyen Phuc Linh at the Hanoi Conservatory of Music. After that, he completed his undergraduate and postgraduate studies at the Sydney Conservatory of Music, Australia with a full scholarship.

During his studies, he joined the Sydney Youth Orchestra; went on tour in Germany and the United States with the youth orchestras of the Sydney Conservatory and performed with students of prestigious conservatories such as the Juilliard School of Music and the San Francisco Conservatory.

In 2019, he returned to Vietnam to work at the Sun Symphony Orchestra, and is currently teaching at the Vietnam National Academy of Music and St. Mary’s.

Hoang Ho Khanh Van (*1997)

Hoang Ho Khanh Van started studying Violin in Minsk (Belarus), then at Vietnam National Academy of Music with Dr. Bui Cong Duy and Dr. Ngo Hoang Linh. In 2016, Van received the Stipendium Hungaricum scholarship and studied at the Liszt Ferenc Academy of Music (Hungary) with Prof. Vilmos Szabadi; in 2019, she received a Master’s scholarship and graduated excellently in 2021. Throughout her career, she has won prestigious prizes in countries around the world. In Vietnam, Van is a member of the Southeast Asian Youth Chamber Orchestra and the Asia Youth Orchestra. Van was also awarded a scholarship to attend Valdres Summer Festival (Norway) in 2012 and ISA – International Summer Academy (Semmering, Austria) in 2018. Van is currently a Violin teacher at the Vietnam National Academy of Music.

Nguyen Dang Quan (*1989)

Nguyen Dang Quan started learning Violin from 9 years old and graduated with a Bachelor Degree of Violin from Vietnam National Academy of Music under the instructions of Dr. Nguyen Trong Binh. During his career, he has participated in the Hanoi Philharmonic Orchestra, SouthEast Asian Youth Orchestra, Vietnam National Opera & Ballet Orchestra, Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra and Sun Symphony Orchestra. He has also performed in Thailand, Singapore, Japan, Germany. He is currently studying for a Master’s Degree of Violin at Vietnam National Academy of Music.

Pham Quoc Dinh (*1990)

Pham Quoc Dinh earned his Bachelor of Violin performance in 2013 under the guidance of Master – Meritorious Artist Pham Truong Son. He has joined various orchestras in Vietnam such as: Hanoi Philharmonic Orchestra, South East Asia Youth Orchestra, Vietnam National Opera and Ballet Orchestra and performed in China, Japan, Russia, Thailand. He is a member of the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra.

Phung Hoai Thu (*1995)

Phung Hoai Thu started studying violin at the age of 5 with teacher Tran Manh Hung. Then continue to study violin at Intermediate level with artist Bui Cong Duy. Along with the violin, she practiced a second major, the viola.

In 2014, she entered the Saint Petersburg Conservatory named after N.A.Rimsky-Korsakov in the Russian Federation and graduated with a Master’s degree in 2020.

During her studies, she attended many masterclasses of foreign professors and artists. She has also won many prestigious prizes in many countries around the world. Currently, she is teaching at the Department of Strings, Vietnam National Academy of Music.

Duong Thu Giang (*1981)

Duong Thu Giang graduated from the University in 2008 and graduated with a Master’s Degree in Cello Performance at the Vietnam National Academy of Music in 2010. She has performed with a variety of orchestras: Hanoi Symphony Orchestra, Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra, Southeast Asian Youth Orchestra, Asia Youth Orchestra. She has also attended the Beethoven Music Festival in Germany.

Giang is currently the Principal Cellist of the Cello section at the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet Orchestra.

Ngo Toan Thang (*1977)

Ngo Toan Thang graduated Double Bass with a Bachelor’s degree in Music Performance in June 2000 at Vietnam National Academy of Music.

During his studies, he had Masterclasses with Prof Stephen Tramontory (USA) in June 1997, Masterclass with prof Paul Ellison (chairman of the World International Bassist Association) in 2001.

He has also performed regularly in many countries around the world with some orchestras such as: Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra (VNSO), Vietnam National Opera Ballet Orchestra (VNOB), Asian Youth Orchestra (AYO) under many famous Conductors and Music directors. In 2012 and 2013, he had receipt an award from Mr. Hoang Tuan Anh – Minister of Culture, Sport and Tourism and Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung.

He is now a member of the Sun Symphony Orchestra (SSO) in Vietnam.

Kyle Acuncius (*1986)

Kyle Acuncius holds Percussion Performance degrees from the Interlochen Arts Academy, the Eastman School of Music (B.M.), Indiana University (M.M.) and two degrees from the University of Michigan (M.M.-Chamber Music & Specialist in Music). Kyle is currently the Principal Timpanist of the Sun Symphony Orchestra, Hanoi. Prior to his appointment in Vietnam, he held the position of Principal Timpanist of the Thailand Philharmonic Orchestra and served as instructor and coordinator of the percussion program at Mahidol University’s College of Music in Bangkok. Kyle is also a proud endorser of Zildjian Cymbals, Black Swamp Percussion and JG Percussion.

Follow updates on event’s page.