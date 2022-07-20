Creativity Challenge Playground – Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2022

Application deadline: 07 August 2022

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

Creative Challenge is a playground for all individuals/groups/organisations/businesses operating in creative fields in Vietnam. Here, participants have the opportunities to engage with each other and share knowledge and skills for collective growth under the common goal of a creative product with the theme “Change for Sustainable Development”.

Each pair of two individuals/groups/organisations/businesses operating in at least two different creative fields will work together to build ideas and produce a prototype of a cultural and creative product or service.

Through this playground, the organisers hope to:

– Create a playground to connect, challenge and get the local Vietnamese talents to go beyond their creative capacity

– Level up the knowledge and skills relating to culture, arts and creativity

– Build up the capacity of cross-disciplinary project execution and management

Each pair of participants is required to present their cultural and creative ideas which follow the topic of “Change for Sustainable Development”. A maximum of 05 pairs with the most potential ideas will receive a budget of 50,000,000 VND (fifty million Vietnamese dong) from the Organisers to continue developing their idea and joining specialised workshops of the programme. The prototypes of the finalists will also be showcased at the Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design in November 2022.

Learn more about the playground and how to join here.

Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2022 is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

Follow updates on event’s page.