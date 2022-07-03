Exhibition: Arnold Schönberg and the New Viennese School

Opening: 04 pm 08 July 2022, 04 pm

Exhibition: 08 – 22 July 2022

National Library

31 Tràng Thi, Trần Hưng Đạo, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From The Austrian Embassy in Ha Noi:

The Austrian Embassy in Ha Noi in cooperation with the National Library of Viet Nam, the Viet Nam National Symphony Orchestra (VNSO) and the Arnold Schönberg Center is organizing an Exhibition about Arnold Schönberg and the New Viennese School.

Arnold Schönberg, who also developed the twelve-tone technique, and his pupils, particularly Alban Berg and Anton Webern, belong to the most influential composers of the 20th century. They marked a new epoch in music history.

The exhibition will be accompanied by performances of the works of the mentioned composers by musicians from the VNSO, among other the renowned Vietnamese singer Dao To Loan, and under the musical supervision of the Principal Conductor of the VNSO, Honna Tetsuji.

The Opening of the exhibition will take place at 4 pm, July 8, in the National Library. It will be followed by a concert with arrangements of Viennese Waltzes by Arnold Schönberg, Alban Berg and Anton Webern. Further performances by musicians from the VNSO with works of these composers will take place on 16 and 22 July at 6:30 pm in the National Library.

Session 1: 08/07/2022, 04:30 pm – Opening Concert

STRAUSS II’S WALTZ arranged by SCHÖNBERG, BERG & WEBERN

Violin – HOÀNG HỒ KHÁNH VÂN

Violin – ĐÀO MAI ANH

Viola – PHÙNG HOÀI THU

Cello – PHAN ĐỖ PHÚC

Clarinet – TRẦN KHÁNH QUANG

Flute – NGUYỄN QUỲNH OANH

Piano & Organ – HSIN-CHIAO LIAO

Piano & Organ – HOÀNG HỒ THU

Session 2: 16/07/2022, 06:30 pm – 07 pm – Intermediate Concert

SCHÖNBERG’S “BRETTL LIEDER (CABARET SONGS)”

Soprano – ĐÀO TỐ LOAN

Piano – NGUYỄN THÁI HÀ

Session 3: 22/07/2022, 06:30 pm – 07 pm – Closing concert

ARNOLD SCHÖNBERG “VERKLÄRTE NACHT”

Violin – NGUYỄN THIỆN MINH

Violin – ĐỖ NGỌC THẢO MY

Viola – GOLUBOVSKAYA SVETLANA

Viola – PHÙNG HOÀI THU

Cello – PHAN ĐỖ PHÚC

Cello – LƯU LY LY

Musical Supervisor: Mr. Honna Tetsuji

This Exhibition is one of events which are taking place in the framework of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Viet Nam and Austria.