Exhibition: Arnold Schönberg and the New Viennese School
Opening: 04 pm 08 July 2022, 04 pm
Exhibition: 08 – 22 July 2022
National Library
31 Tràng Thi, Trần Hưng Đạo, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội
From The Austrian Embassy in Ha Noi:
The Austrian Embassy in Ha Noi in cooperation with the National Library of Viet Nam, the Viet Nam National Symphony Orchestra (VNSO) and the Arnold Schönberg Center is organizing an Exhibition about Arnold Schönberg and the New Viennese School.
Arnold Schönberg, who also developed the twelve-tone technique, and his pupils, particularly Alban Berg and Anton Webern, belong to the most influential composers of the 20th century. They marked a new epoch in music history.
The exhibition will be accompanied by performances of the works of the mentioned composers by musicians from the VNSO, among other the renowned Vietnamese singer Dao To Loan, and under the musical supervision of the Principal Conductor of the VNSO, Honna Tetsuji.
The Opening of the exhibition will take place at 4 pm, July 8, in the National Library. It will be followed by a concert with arrangements of Viennese Waltzes by Arnold Schönberg, Alban Berg and Anton Webern. Further performances by musicians from the VNSO with works of these composers will take place on 16 and 22 July at 6:30 pm in the National Library.
Session 1: 08/07/2022, 04:30 pm – Opening Concert
STRAUSS II’S WALTZ arranged by SCHÖNBERG, BERG & WEBERN
Violin – HOÀNG HỒ KHÁNH VÂN
Violin – ĐÀO MAI ANH
Viola – PHÙNG HOÀI THU
Cello – PHAN ĐỖ PHÚC
Clarinet – TRẦN KHÁNH QUANG
Flute – NGUYỄN QUỲNH OANH
Piano & Organ – HSIN-CHIAO LIAO
Piano & Organ – HOÀNG HỒ THU
Session 2: 16/07/2022, 06:30 pm – 07 pm – Intermediate Concert
SCHÖNBERG’S “BRETTL LIEDER (CABARET SONGS)”
Soprano – ĐÀO TỐ LOAN
Piano – NGUYỄN THÁI HÀ
Session 3: 22/07/2022, 06:30 pm – 07 pm – Closing concert
ARNOLD SCHÖNBERG “VERKLÄRTE NACHT”
Violin – NGUYỄN THIỆN MINH
Violin – ĐỖ NGỌC THẢO MY
Viola – GOLUBOVSKAYA SVETLANA
Viola – PHÙNG HOÀI THU
Cello – PHAN ĐỖ PHÚC
Cello – LƯU LY LY
Musical Supervisor: Mr. Honna Tetsuji
This Exhibition is one of events which are taking place in the framework of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Viet Nam and Austria.
